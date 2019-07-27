The Philadelphia 76ers picked up a coveted backup point guard Thursday.
The team agreed to a contract with veteran Trey Burke on a one-year, veteran-minimum deal, according to a league source. He could make up to $1.8 million in the partially guaranteed contract.
Burke and Raul Neto, another offseason free-agent addition, will serve as the reserve point guards to All-Star Ben Simmons.
The 26-year-old, whose full name is Alfonso Clarke Burke III, was one of the top remaining point guards on the free-agent market. He averaged 9.7 points and 2.6 assists last season with the Dallas Mavericks.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder was the ninth overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2013 NBA draft. He was traded to the Utah Jazz for Gorgui Dieng and Shabazz Muhammad on draft night.
Utah traded Burke to the Washington Wizards in July 2016. Burke spent the start of the 2017-18 season with the New York Knicks' G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, but he quickly became a fan favorite after signing a multiyear deal with New York on Jan. 14, 2018.
Burke averaged 12.8 points and 4.7 assists that season, but the Knicks traded him in February 2019 to the Mavericks along with Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2023 protected first-round selection.
He comes to the Sixers with career averages of 10.9 points and 3.6 assists in 361 games with 128 starts. Burke was the 2013 national college player of the year at Michigan.
Also Thursday, the Sixers re-signed swingman Furkan Korkmaz to a two-year deal.
