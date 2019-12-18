PHILADELPHIA – The Miami Heat proved a point Wednesday night.
It wasn’t easy.
The 76ers lost their first home game of the season when they fell to the Heat 108-104 before a sold-out crowd at Wells Fargo Center.
The Heat led by 16 with 7 minutes, 59 seconds left in the game.
Philadelphia rallied behind the perimeter shooting of Josh Richardson and Tobias Harris to cut the lead to two with 25 seconds.
The 76ers had a chance to tie or take the lead but Al Horford missed a 29-foot 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds.
“We didn’t have timeouts,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “The (shot) was on the fly. It’s an open look. I’m not unhappy with that.”
Miami guard Kendrick Nunn sank four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26. Heat forward Bam Adebayo scored 23 and grabbed nine rebounds.
Sixers center Joel Embiid finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds.
The game between Eastern Conference contenders marked Jimmy Butler’s second return to Philadelphia.
Fans booed the 76er each time he touched the ball. Butler finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Miami (20-8) should have been well motivated Wednesday.
The Heat lost in Philadelphia 113-86 on Nov. 23 on the second game of a back to back.
Wednesday’s game turned in Miami’s favor when the Heat switched to a zone defense in the second quarter. Miami ended the second quarter with a 27-7 run to take an eight-point halftime lead. The Heat never trailed again.
“I feel like their zone put us on our heels,” Brown said. “I don’t feel like we responded the way we thought we would. It was as much a mentality and mood swing as anything.”
Brown said he thought the Heat zone also sapped the Sixers energy on defense.
“We were like zombies out there,” Harris said.
The Sixers (20-9) are now 14-1 at home.
As Philadelphia made its fourth-quarter comeback, Miami hit several clutch shots as the final seconds ticked off the shot clock.
“Sometimes, it’s just not your night,” Brown said. “But I do give Miami credit. They sat in a zone. It’s unusual in the NBA. The beat a good team on their home court.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.