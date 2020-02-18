Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers talk during the second half of the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night in Chicago. The Sixers return to action Thursday night.
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers talk during the second half of the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night in Chicago. The Sixers return to action Thursday night.
Nam Huh / Associated Press
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Huh)
CHICAGO -- Now, the focus turns to the remaining 27 games.
The Philadelphia 76ers' All-Star tandem of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons enjoyed their time Sunday night in what might be the most memorable NBA All-Star Game.
Anthony Davis hit the winning foul shot as Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis, 157-155, at the United Center to cap an All-Star Weekend dedicated to former Lower Merion and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The future Hall of Famer, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 outside Los Angeles.
In his third straight appearance as an All-Star starter, Embiid finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for Team Giannis. Simmons had 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block for Team LeBron.
They raved about the Bryant tributes and the game's new format, which finally gave us a memorable All-Star Game. But the Sixers' cornerstones are also eager to close out the regular season.
"We just got to be sharp what we are doing defensively and offensively," Simmons said of the mindset heading into the final third of the season. "Everyone has to buy in and play their role."
The Sixers (34-21) are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They're 6 1/2 games behind the Toronto Raptors, who have the conference's second-best record at 40-15.
Philly must finish second to get a cherished home-court advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
That might be tough to do, but the Sixers are set up to move up. They have the NBA's second-easiest remaining strength of schedule. Their games are against teams with a combined winning percentage of .455, according to Tankathon.
The Sixers also made some roster moves, tweaked their starting lineup, and have a healthier Embiid.
The team added perimeter help and depth in getting Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for three second-round picks before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The Sixers also took power forward Al Horford out of the starting lineup last Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. That move and the addition of Burks and Robinson improved the Sixers' spacing.
Meanwhile, Embiid says he's healthy and his left hand feels good.
He didn't wear the splint on his hand Sunday. It marked the first time he played without it since returning on Jan. 28 from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left ring finger.
Embiid hopes to take over and go back to being the dominant player of seasons past during the final third.
"I'm excited," he said. "It's going to be a fun ending of the season."
Time will tell.
But he and Simmons definitely had a lot of fun Sunday night.
The league changed the game's format to elevate the entertainment level with Bryant in mind.
Under the new format, the teams competed to win the first three quarters. All of them started with the score tied at 0-0 and 12 minutes long. Then there was an untimed fourth quarter during which the teams played to a final target score.
Team LeBron won the first quarter, 51-43. Team Giannis won the second quarter, 51-30. The teams were tied, 41-41, in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the teams played to a final target score of 157. That score was determined by adding the 24 points (in honor of Kobe) to the leading team's total cumulative score through three quarters (133 by Team Giannis). The first team to reach the target score during the untimed fourth quarter would win the game.
"It wasn't a typical All-Star (Game). Obviously, the tragedy that happened with Kobe, his family, and everybody aboard that helicopter was a big part of this," Simmons said. "But the format also, I think everyone went into this weekend with a different perspective, and we had fun."
Ocean City's Brad Jameson #33 battle for the ball against Cedar Creek's Eligah Smalls #3 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek’s Mikey Stokes #1 attempts a shot against Ocean City’s Brad Jameson #33, left and Mike Rhodes #42, right during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek's Isaiah Valentine #23 battle for the ball against Ocean City's Mike Rhodes #42 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek's Kyree Tinsley #2 drives past Ocean City's Gannon Brady #10 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek’s Amaris Gresham #11 attempts a shot against Ocean City’s Brad Jameson #33 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek's Najee Coursey #13 attempts a shot against Ocean City's Mike Rhodes #42 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek’s Najee Coursey #13 drives to the basket against Ocean City’s Ben Hoag #1, left and Mike Rhodes #42, right during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
