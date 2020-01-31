The NBA announced the participants for its Rising Stars Game, and Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle wasn't selected.
On Feb. 14, the game will feature 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States against 10 first- and second-year international players at the United Center in Chicago. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. The annual 69th annual All-Star Game will be Feb. 16.
Thybulle, the 20th pick in the 2019 NBA draft whom the Sixers moved up to select after a draft-night deal with the Boston Celtics, has emerged as one of the better defensive players in the NBA. Thybulle is leading all rookies and is 13th overall in the NBA in steals with 1.6 per game. He is averaging 4.9 points and shooting 36.6% from 3-point range in 20.1 minutes.
This stops a streak. Since 2014, the Sixers had at least one participant in the game.
Golden State rookie Eric Paschall, out of Villanova, was selected to play on the U.S. team. New Orleans' Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft who has played just four games, was named as an injury replacement for Chicago's Wendell Carter Jr.
Here are all the participants:
U.S. roster: Miles Bridges, Charlotte; Wendell Carter Jr., Chicago (injured, won't play); Devonte Graham, Charlotte; Tyler Herro, Miami; Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis; Ja Morant, Memphis; Kendrick Nunn, Miami; Eric Paschall, Golden State; P.J. Washington, Charlotte; Zion Williamson, New Orleans; Trae Young, Atlanta. World roster: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New Orleans; Deandre Ayton, Phoenix; RJ Barrett, New York; Brandon Clarke, Memphis; Luka Doncic, Dallas; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City; Rui Hachimura, Washington; Svi Mykhailiuk, Detroit; Josh Okogie, Minnesota; Moritz Wagner, Washington.
