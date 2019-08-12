The 76ers will be hard to miss next season.
Philadelphia will appear on national television 36 times during the upcoming season.
The NBA announced its 2019-20 slate Monday afternoon.
The Sixers will play 24 times on ESPN, TNT and ABC. They will play 12 times on NBA TV.
Philadelphia's 81-game schedule has multiple highlights.
The Sixers open the season Oct. 23 at home against the Boston Celtics in a game that ESPN televise.
The Sixers also will host 2018-19 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
Philadelphia will host Lebron James, coach and Wildwood High School graduate Frank Vogel and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. The Sixers and Lakers will each play six games on ABC this season, tied for the most in the NBA.
Philadelphia will play 18 weekend games at home this season. The schedule includes 13 back-to-back contests.
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will visit Philadelphia on Nov. 23 and Dec. 18.
J.J. Redick, No.1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will play in Philadelphia on Dec. 13.
Kawhi Leonard and his new team, the Los Angeles Clippers, will play in Philadelphia on Feb. 11.
The Sixers went 51-31 during the 2018-19 regular season and then reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, which they lost to Leonard and the eventual NBA champion the Toronto Raptors.
