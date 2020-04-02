The Philadelphia 76ers' managing partners have made two more donations.
Josh Harris and David Blitzer donated $200,000 each to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Camden's Cooper University Health Care on Thursday.
The CHOP donation will help provide telemedicine to children, who are in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Telemedicine allows doctors to have remote visits, enabling them to make quick diagnoses.
"At Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the well-being of our patients and families is our highest priority," CHOP CEO Madeline Bell said in a statement. "The funds from this generous donation ensure that we can fulfill our mission of providing high-quality healthcare for all children, in all circumstances.
"Thank you to Josh Harris, David Blitzer and the entire 76ers organization for thinking of us as we navigate these uncharted water and support the families our community."
Meanwhile, the Cooper donation secured funds for N95 respirators, surgical masks, gloves, gowns, sanitizer, eye protection, ventilators and other medical equipment. Like CHOP, the health workers at Cooper expressed their appreciation for the donation.
But this was just two of seven donations Harris and Blitzer recently made totaling millions of dollars.
They made a six-figure donation Tuesday to New Jersey's RWJBarnabas Health, a partner of the New Jersey Devils. Harris and Blitzer also own the NHL team. That donation secured funds for ventilators and surgical masks along with hand sanitizer, gloves, gowns, cleaning supplies and eye protection for employees in the RWJBarbanas Health system.
But this wasn't the only donation Harris and Blitzer made to RWJBarbanas.
The two also own the Prudential Center, home of the Devils. On Monday, Harris and Blitzer donated the remaining supplies the team had left over at the center -- 7,000 pairs of gloves, 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, soap, and other sanitizing supplies.
That came the same day it was announced that Harris and Blitzer made two major donations in the Philadelphia area. They made a seven-figure commitment to purchase 10,000 Chromebook laptops for students in the Philadelphia School District. The computers will help the students receive an education at home.
Harris and Blitzer also made an undisclosed six-figure donation to Philabundance, the local nonprofit organization. That donation was used to provide 20,000 boxes of food that will feed 160,000 people in the Philadelphia area.
On Friday, Harris and Blitzer made a donation to the Newark food relief program as a way to assist families affected by COVID-19. Families in need received ShopRite gift cards and shopping assistance.
The CHOP and Cooper announcements came nine days after Harris noted that the Sixers' and Devils' at-will workers will keep their current salaries. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the teams, decided not to recoup some of its lost revenue because of the pandemic and the uncertainty of the NBA and NHL's suspended seasons.
That came one day after the Sixers' and Devils' at-will employees making more than $50,000 were informed of temporary salary reductions of up to 20%.
Hourly and event staff employees at the Prudential Center will be paid through May 15.
