The 76ers’ managing partners are among the latest prominent people in Philadelphia professional sports to support The Philly Pledge.
Managing partner Josh Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer, through the team and the Sixers Youth Foundation, have made an undisclosed six-figure donation to Philabundance, the local nonprofit organization announced Monday. The Philly Pledge encourages locals to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund and Philabundance online amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The PHL COVID-19 Fund is for pandemic relief, while Philabundance is a hunger-relief organization.
The Sixers donation was used to provide 20,000 boxes of food that will feed 160,000 people in the Philadelphia area.
This is one of the donations the owners will make in the Philadelphia area and Newark that will amount to over seven figures.
“This amazing show of support from the 76ers and its leadership will go a long way to helping us continue to purchase food and distribute it to our network of partners to help feed those in need,” Philabundance Executive Director Glenn Bergman said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Sixers Youth Foundation, Josh Harris and David Blitzer and thank them for being leaders in our community when we need them most.”
Since Thursday’s launch of The Philly Pledge, Flyers forward Claude Giroux, Sixers forward Tobias Harris, Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, catcher Andrew Knapp, infielder Scott Kingery, ONE Championship fighter Eddie Alvarez, Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and his wife, Julie, who is a member of the U.S. woman’s soccer team, and Sixers limited partner Michael Rubin are among the growing list of supporters.
Monday’s announcement comes six days after Harris noted that the Sixers’ and New Jersey Devils’ at-will workers will keep their current salaries.
After a lot of bad publicity, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the teams, decided not to recoup some of its lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of the NBA and NHL’s suspended seasons. That came one day after the Sixers’ and Devils’ at-will employees making more than $50,000 were informed of temporary salary reductions of up to 20%. The reductions were to start on April 15 and run through June 30.
Harris and Blitzer are the cochairmen of HBSE.
The two are expected to make a bunch of donations worth a combined seven figures to the Philadelphia area and Newark.
