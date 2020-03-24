After a barrage of social media criticism and bad publicity, the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday reversed a decision to have many of their employees take a 20% paycut during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After listening to our staff and players, it’s clear that was the wrong decision,’’ Sixers managing partner Josh Harris said in prepared statement Tuesday afternoon. “We have reversed it and will be paying these employees their full salaries.”
The controversy started Monday night when news broke that Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils, had informed at-will employees of temporary salary reductions of up 20%.
The reductions targeted employees making more than $50,000 and were set to start April 15 and run through June 30. The company said there would be no layoffs or changes to benefits or 401(k) plans.
The New York Times reported employees with contracts, such as coaches and front-office personnel, were asked to participate but could not be forced to comply. The NBA, which was the first of the major U.S. sports leagues to suspend its season due to the new coronavirus, is currently deciding if it will pay its players after April 1.
“Our commitment has been to do our best to keep all of our employees working through this very difficult situation,” Harris said. “As part of an effort to do that, we asked salaried employees to take a temporary 20% paycut while preserving everyone’s full benefits -- and keeping our 1,500 hourly workers paid throughout the regular season.”
The backlash on social media and bad publicity was immediate.
Harris and Sixers co-managing partner David Blitzer are the co-chairman of HBSE. Both are billionaires.
On Tuesday, ESPN reported that Sixers center Joel Embiid had pledged $500,000 toward COVID-19 relief and to help Sixers employees who faced paycuts.
All NBA games were suspended March 11. Commissioner Adam Silver announced the next day that play would be suspended for at least 30 days. The NHL announced March 12 its season would be suspended.
“This is an extraordinary time in our world -- unlike any most of us have ever lived through before --- and ordinary business decisions are not enough to meet the moment,” Harris said. “To our staff and fans, I apologize for getting this wrong."
