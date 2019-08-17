WILDWOOD — The Philadelphia 76ers continued a 20-year tradition of visiting the Jersey Shore when they made their way to the Pigdog Beach Bar BQ at Morey’s Piers on Saturday.
In addition to enjoying entertainment from the Sixers drum band and the Harlem Globetrotters (who were set to play at the Wildwoods Convention Center that night), fans got the chance to meet 76ers guards Zhaire Smith and Josh Richardson at 76ers’ Summer Shore Tour.
Daniel and Kim Clearkin came from Horsham, Pennsylvania, for their first Sixers summer event.
“We’re impressed,” Daniel, 32, said. “(They did a) great job setting it up.”
Kim praised the organization for having such a wide variety of activities.
“There’s a lot here for everyone,” Kim, 32, said. “It’s a good family-fun event.”
The Clearkins, decked out in Sixers apparel for the occasion, dressed their 10-month-old son, Caleb, in an Allen Iverson jersey.
“(The jersey’s from) my younger brother,” Daniel said with a laugh. “Hand-me-down.”
Smith, who was chosen by the Phoenix Suns with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft and immediately traded to Philadelphia for forward Mikal Bridges, said he was blown away by the love he received at the shore.
“This is really my first event, and it’s nice out here,” Smith said after his autograph session. “And it’s good to feel that energy from the fans.”
Smith’s teammate was met with an equally warm reception when he arrived about 2:30 p.m. Richardson was acquired in July in a sign-and-trade deal with Miami in which forward Jimmy Butler agreed to terms on a contract with the Heat.
Though the 25-year-old Richardson had only been in the area for a few days, the first impression was promising.
“It looks like a cool beach town to be in,” Richardson said of Wildwood. “Almost like a movie set.”
Fans could also play cornhole, get haircuts and enter raffles for autographed memorabilia. According to Philadelphia 76ers chief marketing officer Katie O’Reilly, South Jersey is always a must-visit for the organization to connect with the fans.
“This is really a part of our community because this is where all of our fans are throughout the summer,” O’Reilly said. “It’s really important to go to where our fans are and bring a little bit of the Sixers fun and love to them when we can.”
Over the last two years, the Summer Shore Tour has been to Ocean City, Cape May, Stone Harbor, Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. This was the second year the organization has hosted an event at Pigdog.
“(It’s great) being on the beach (and) being right off the Boardwalk,” said O’Reilly, who has been with the Sixers for seven years. “This space is incredible, and the stage setup for our entertainment teams, it’s perfect.
“It’s really everything in one spot.”
