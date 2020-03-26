NBC Sports Philadelphia will air a simulated game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns on Friday.
Due to the NBA's postponement amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the network will show the teams' virtual counterparts playing one another in "NBA 2K20." The simulation will also feature broadcast contributions from NBC Sports Philly's Marc Zumoff, Alaa Abdelnaby and Serena Winters.
Tip-off for the game is set for 6 p.m. It will be followed at 7 p.m. by a re-airing of the Sixers' Feb. 24 game against the Atlanta Hawks, in which Joel Embiid scored a career-high 49 points.
Also at 7 p.m., Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle will play Suns forward Mikal Bridges in "NBA 2K20." The game will be streamed live on Twitch.
