WILDWOOD — Zhaire Smith and Josh Richardson are ready to step into big roles for the Philadelphia 76ers this season.
During the Sixers’ Summer Shore Tour event at Wildwood’s Pigdog Beach Bar BQ on Saturday, the two guards spoke about the impact they hope to have for a team that is now expected to contend for a title each season.
Smith, who missed most of last season due to injury and allergy complications, is just grateful for the chance to be a key contributor on an NBA team.
“That’s the plan: get in the rotation, just playing hard, and just doing what I do and having fun,” Smith said.
The second-year guard was drafted 16th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2018 NBA Draft and immediately traded to the Sixers for forward Mikal Bridges. Smith broke his foot the summer before his rookie season, and then he had a severe reaction to a nut allergy that caused him to lose nearly 40 pounds in September.
Fast forward to last Saturday in Wildwood, with hundreds of Sixers fans cheering his arrival before an autograph session. It’s a moment he’s learned to never take for granted.
“It feels good, especially with all I’ve been through the last 12 months,” said Smith, of Garland, Texas. “It was a crazy ride. (There were) bumps in the road, but we’re here now. No looking back.”
The high-flying Smith mentioned that not only has he gained his weight back, but he’s also added more muscle. Listed at 205 pounds coming out of college, the 20-year-old said he’s now around 212.
His new teammate, 25-year-old Josh Richardson, was Miami’s starting shooting guard before he was dealt to Philly in a sign-and-trade package, allowing the Heat to sign veteran forward Jimmy Butler.
It didn’t take Richardson long to see how special this team can be.
“It was a shock factor a little bit (when I got traded),” Richardson said. “But after, I started looking at the pictures of our (starting) lineup, it turned into straight excitement.
“My friends that were with me when it happened, we were all talking about how much potential we have. So as long as we all gel, and as long as we all have the same goal in mind, then I think it’ll be a good season.”
The 6-foot, 6-inch wing veteran is known for his defense and 3-point prowess (35.7% in 2018 on 460 attempts). This season, he’ll be in a somewhat unfamiliar role.
“I’ve never been (the shortest player in the starting lineup) ever in my life,” Richardson said. “So this will be interesting looking up to my teammates.”
With a projected lineup of Ben Simmons (6-10), Tobias Harris (6-9), Al Horford (6-10) and Joel Embiid (7-0), Richardson will primarily be in charge of the point guards on defense.
Horford, a 12-year veteran big man who signed a four-year, $109 million deal with Philly in July, will get an early reunion with his former team when the Sixers host the Boston Celtics on Oct. 23. It’s a game everyone’s looking forward to.
“I was excited (when the schedule came out),” Smith said. “We got the Celtics the first game, so I’m excited for that.”
Richardson shared that enthusiasm.
“I saw we open with Boston,” Richardson said. “And I know there’s a little rivalry history there, so I think that will be fun to be part of that.”
