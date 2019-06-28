There's no sport quite like lifeguard racing.
It includes rowing, swimming, paddleboarding and running, with the ocean and beach as the playing field.
There's always plenty of fun and excitement for the crowd, and the fans are close to the athletes.
Starting Monday, the summer season will have a full slate of beach patrol competitions throughout South Jersey.
The first event is one of the best, the Cape May Beach Patrol Superathlon at 6 p.m. Monday. The event is one race — a run-row-swim triathlon for top lifeguards.
Most lifeguard events have three to six races, and the top-scoring team becomes the overall champion.
Lifeguard racing has the same intensity, power, speed and athleticism as mainline sports. There's also plenty of tradition and rivalry.
But because it's summer on the beach, the crowd is always in a festive mood.
Stone Harbor Beach Patrol Captain Sandy Bosacco, the new president of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association, released the summer racing schedule this week. Bosacco has been a lifeguard for 36 years.
"My family always had a house in Stone Harbor, and my father (Stephen) and several members of my family were on the beach patrol," said Bosacco, 53. "I watched them handling the boats, and I saw their training and responsibility. I became interested."
Bosacco and other lifeguard chiefs are quick to remind you that the biggest reason for the racing and training is to keep the guards in peak condition to keep people safe on the beach.
"The lifeguard is the most important piece of equipment," Bosacco said. "That's why being is shape really helps the guards do their job. Being in the competitions improves everyone. Over the years, the racing has become much more competitive. There's a lot of commitment involved, and off-season training has a lot to do with it."
The Longport Beach Patrol is the three-time defending South Jersey champion.
Longport rowers Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey, and swimmer Joey Tepper, led the patrol to team titles last summer at the three biggest events, the Dutch Hoffman Memorials in Wildwood, the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorials and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships. Longport also won the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational.
"The core of our men and women are back from last year," said Longport Beach Patrol Chief Matt Kelm, 52. "They're very excited about their prospects, but at the same time, there's great competition out there. With ocean racing, it could be anyone's night.
"I'm more concerned with the daily operation, but the races are always exciting. Our guards will do their best, train hard and let the chips fall where they may."
On Long Beach Island, the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol has been just as dominant, having won the island's two-day LBI Tournament four straight years.
Harvey Cedars is led by Chief Randy Townsend, Jenna Parker and several others. The LBI Tournament consists of 19 races and a lot of participation.
"We have all the same crews, and we've added some more," said Townsend, 40. "We're very pleased to be in the position we are, but every year the bulls-eye on our back gets bigger. Our main concern is public safety. Beyond that, every (lifeguard event) is a lot of fun."
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol Lieutenant Tom Smith, 44, is the race director of the Ship Bottom Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race. He's also a rower in the event.
"We train all winter to keep in shape," Smith said. "The races are popular with everyone in town. Number-one is beach safety, and competing comes second. You can't just show up and get in shape. You have to show up in shape."
Cape May Beach Patrol Superathalon, July 1
Time: 6:30 p.m.,
Location: 2nd and Beach avenues, Cape May
This is a 38th annual run-row-swim triathlon race for top lifeguards.
Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races, July 5
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
This event, for the five Atlantic County patrols, has doubles and singles rows and a swim.
Surf City Beach Patrol Epic Lifeguard Tournament, July 8
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: 5th Street Beach, Surf City
Long Beach Island guards and others compete in five races, including three relays.
Cape May County Lifeguard Championships, July 8
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Rambler Road beach, Wildwood Crest
This 36th annual event has the 10 Cape May County patrols in seven races.
USLA Mid-Atlantic Non-Craft Regionals, July 10
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Top lifeguard athletes from six eastern state compete in non-craft races.
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races, July 12
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: 15th Avenue beach, North Wildwood
This is a 51st annual six-race lifeguard event honoring two lifeguards who were killed in Vietnam.
Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational, July 12
Time: 6:15,
Location: 16th Street beach, Brigantine
This 55th annual event has quick relay races out to flags 500 feet from shore and back.
T. John Carey Masters Ocean Swim, July 13
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: 34th Street beach, Ocean City
This event is a one-mile swim that's open to non-lifeguard too.
Around The Island Marathon Swim, July 14
Time: 7 a.m.
Location: ACHS crew boathouse, Atlantic City
This 54th annual 22.75-mile race is being revived as part of the Jim Whelan Open Water Festival
Red Bull Surf and Rescue, July 16
Time: 5 p.m.,
Location: Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City
Forty lifeguard teams compete in swimming, paddling and rowing relays.
USLA Mid-Atlantic Craft Regionals, July 17
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
Top lifeguard athletes from six eastern state compete in craft races.
Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, July 19
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Chelsea Avenue beach, Atlantic City
There's rowing and swimming as all 15 South Jersey patrols meet for the first time.
Brennan McCann Masters Row, July 20
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Seaview Harbor beach
Lifeguard and almuni doubles crews race in the Longport intracoastal.
Sea Isle City Beach Patrol 1-Mile Ocean Swim, July 20
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: 44th Avenue beach, Sea Isle City
This is another swim that's open to non-lifeguards also.
South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships, July 21
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
This is a pool meet for South Jersey Lifeguard swimmers.
USLA Mid-Atlantic Junior Lifeguard Championships, July 23
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
Leading junior lifeguards from six eastern states compete in various races.
Tri-Resorts Lifeguard Championships, July 23
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Location: Prescott Avenue, Strathmere, Upper Township
The Upper Township, Sea Isle City and Wildwood meet in a seven-race event.
Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational, July 25
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Location: 34th Street beach, Ocean City
The women of the South Jersey patrols meet in a four-race event.
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, July 26
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
The 15 South Jersey Patrols row, swim and run in the first of the 'Big Three' events.
Captain Turner Memorial Ocean Swim, July 27
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
This is a half-mile swim that open to non-lifeguards too.
David Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races, July 28
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Location: 35th St. beach, Avalon
This 36th annual event allows for several guards from each patrol to compete.
Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row, July 30
Lifeguard: 6 p.m.
Location: Deauville Inn, Strathmere, Upper Township
This is a doubles race on the bay which is a fundraiser for the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.
Ship Bottom Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race, July 30
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: 19th Street beach, Ship Bottom
Patrols from Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties compete in relay races.
Cape May Point Women's Lifeguard Challenge, July 31
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: St. Pete's Beach, Cape May Point
This is a run-paddleboard-swim triathlon for top female lifeguards.
Tri-Wood Lifeguard Championships, August 1
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
Younger lifeguards from rookie-four years will compete
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day one), August 2
Location: 68th Street beach, Long Beach Township
The six LBI patrols compete in this 58th annual event, which has 19 shorter races over two days.
Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races, August 2
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Decatur Avenue beach, Margate
The 15 South Jersey patrols row and swim in this 74th annual 'Big Three' event.
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day two), August 3
Location: 68th Street beach, Long Beach Township
The is the second and final day of LBI's biggest competition of the season.
Pier to Pier 1-Mile Ocean Swim, August 3
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
This is another swim that's open to the public.
Captain Bill Gallagher Sea Isle City Beach Patrol 10-Mile Island Run
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: 44th Avenue beach, Sea Isle City
This running race in Sea Isle, Townsends Inlet and Strathmere is open to the public, and last year had 626 finishers.
South Jersey Paddle Board Championships, August 5
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: 16th Street beach, Brigantine
Southern New Jersey patrols compete in various paddle board races.
USLA National Junior & U19 Lifeguard Championships, August 7
Time: 8 a.m.
Location: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Younger guards from patrols around the nation compete in several races.
Murphy Mile, August 7
Time: 6:30 p.m
Location: Philadelphia and Beach avenues, Cape May
This running race is open to the public and ends at Grant Avenue.
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational, August 7
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor
The women of the South Jersey patrol compete in this 25th annual, four-race event.
USLA National Lifeguard Championships, August 8-10
Time: 8 a.m.
Location: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Some of the nation's top lifeguards compete in several races.
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, August 9
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
This 80th annual event is the third of the 'Big Three' and it's considered the top lifeguard event of the season.
Brennan McCann Masters Row, August 10
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Seaview Harbor beach
Lifeguard and almuni doubles crews race in the Longport intracoastal.
Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row, August 13
Time: 7 a.m.
Location: 1st and Surf avenues, North Wildwood
This 44th annual, 20-mile row around Wildwood island is for lifeguard and alumni doubles crews.
John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races, August 16
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor
Lifeguards compete in four short ocean races, carrying back 50-pound dummies in simulated rescues.
Barnegat Bay Challenge, August 19
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: 13th Street and the bay, Ship Bottom
Racers in surfboats, surf skis, paddleboards and kayaks race five miles.
Hammer Row, August 22
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Location: Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township
Lifeguard and alumni doubles crews row four miles in the Longport intracoastal to Margate and back.
Brennan McCann Masters Row, September 7
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Seaview Harbor beach
Lifeguard and almuni doubles crews compete in the final race of the Brennan McCann series.
