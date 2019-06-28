There's no sport quite like lifeguard racing.

It includes rowing, swimming, paddleboarding and running, with the ocean and beach as the playing field.

There's always plenty of fun and excitement for the crowd, and the fans are close to the athletes.

Starting Monday, the summer season will have a full slate of beach patrol competitions throughout South Jersey.

The first event is one of the best, the Cape May Beach Patrol Superathlon at 6 p.m. Monday. The event is one race — a run-row-swim triathlon for top lifeguards.

Most lifeguard events have three to six races, and the top-scoring team becomes the overall champion.

Lifeguard racing has the same intensity, power, speed and athleticism as mainline sports. There's also plenty of tradition and rivalry.

But because it's summer on the beach, the crowd is always in a festive mood.

Stone Harbor Beach Patrol Captain Sandy Bosacco, the new president of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association, released the summer racing schedule this week. Bosacco has been a lifeguard for 36 years.

"My family always had a house in Stone Harbor, and my father (Stephen) and several members of my family were on the beach patrol," said Bosacco, 53. "I watched them handling the boats, and I saw their training and responsibility. I became interested."

Bosacco and other lifeguard chiefs are quick to remind you that the biggest reason for the racing and training is to keep the guards in peak condition to keep people safe on the beach.

"The lifeguard is the most important piece of equipment," Bosacco said. "That's why being is shape really helps the guards do their job. Being in the competitions improves everyone. Over the years, the racing has become much more competitive. There's a lot of commitment involved, and off-season training has a lot to do with it."

The Longport Beach Patrol is the three-time defending South Jersey champion.

Longport rowers Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey, and swimmer Joey Tepper, led the patrol to team titles last summer at the three biggest events, the Dutch Hoffman Memorials in Wildwood, the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorials and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships. Longport  also won the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational.

"The core of our men and women are back from last year," said Longport Beach Patrol Chief Matt Kelm, 52. "They're very excited about their prospects, but at the same time, there's great competition out there. With ocean racing, it could be anyone's night.

"I'm more concerned with the daily operation, but the races are always exciting. Our guards will do their best, train hard and let the chips fall where they may."

On Long Beach Island, the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol has been just as dominant, having won the island's two-day LBI Tournament four straight years.

Harvey Cedars is led by Chief Randy Townsend, Jenna Parker and several others. The LBI Tournament consists of 19 races and a lot of participation.

"We have all the same crews, and we've added some more," said Townsend, 40. "We're very pleased to be in the position we are, but every year the bulls-eye on our back gets bigger. Our main concern is public safety. Beyond that, every (lifeguard event) is a lot of fun."

Ship Bottom Beach Patrol Lieutenant Tom Smith, 44, is the race director of the Ship Bottom Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race. He's also a rower in the event.

"We train all winter to keep in shape," Smith said. "The races are popular with everyone in town. Number-one is beach safety, and competing comes second. You can't just show up and get in shape. You have to show up in shape."

