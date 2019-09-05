Southern Regional High School’s field hockey team beat Toms River South 9-0 in a Shore Conference A South matchup Wednesday.
Maitland Demand and Emily Raylman each scored four goals for the visiting Rams (1-0). Demand added three assists, and Raylman had one. Kiera Lyons scored one goal, and Kate O’Boyle and Erika Barbera each added two assists.
Olivia Douglas had 19 saves for T.R. South (0-1).
Cedar Creek 1,
Buena Regional 0
Cedar Creek High School’s girls soccer team beat Buena Regional 1-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League national game.
Kaitlyn DeMaio scored for the Pirates (1-1). Hannah McKensie provided the assist, and Gabbie Luko had nine saves.
Kendal Bryant had 10 saves for Buena (0-1).
Barnegat 8,
Mater Dei 0
Barnegat’s Shannon Schiverea scored three goals and had two assists, and Mikenna Reiser added two goals. Madeline Schleicher, Julianna Cannizzaro and Ava Kennedy each scored a goal. Barnegat improved to 1-1, and Mater Dei fell to 0-1.
Egg Harbor Twp. 3,
Absegami 0
Anna Smith, Jetta Trumbauer and Kaitlyn Riggs each had a goal for the Eagles (1-1). Rebecca Macchia had five saves.
Kelly Askins and Kayla Ospina had nine and 11 saves for Absegami, respectively. The Braves fell to 1-1.
From Wednesday
Oakcrest 4,
Atlantic City 1
Sarah Brosman scored twice for visiting Oakcrest (1-0), and Kaitlyn Ancharski and Katie Haye each had one goal.
Megan Dougherty scored for the Vikings (0-1).
Girls volleyball
Southern Reg. 2,
Brick Memorial 0
The Rams won 25-16, 25-8 to improve to 1-0. Stephanie Soares had 17 assists, four service points, two digs and an ace. Gianna Schiattarella had five kills, five service points and two digs. Emma Gildea had five kills and seven service points. Riley Vaughn had four kills and eight service points. Adrianna Conforti added nine service points.
Brick fell to 0-1.
Donovan Catholic 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Donovan Catholic won 25-14, 25-19 to improve to 2-0.
For Lacey, Kailee Howard had two kills, a dig, an assist and a service point. Maggie Ann Hodges had two kills, three digs and a service point. Lacey McKim had two digs, five assists and three service points. Kaitlyn Sabat had five service points, two aces, a kill and a dig.
The Lions fell to 0-1.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Point Pleasant Beach 0
The scores were 25-8 and 25-21. Emma Capriglione led visiting Pinelands (2-0) with nine kills and seven digs, and Ciara Rheiner had seven kills. Allison Grotts added 10 assists and Emilia Savich had nine assists.
Girls soccer
Our Lady of Mercy 1,
Woodbury 0
The Villagers scored in the second half to improve to 1-0.
From Wednesday
Lower Cape May Reg. 6,
Pleasantville 0
The Caper Tigers (1-0) scored all six of their goals in the first half. Jordan Dougherty and Chloe Lawler each scored twice. Hadden Miller and Logan McKeown each added goals. Kiara Soto made four saves in the shutout.
Laura Santiago made 12 saves for Pleasantville (0-1).
Boys soccer
From Wednesday
Egg Harbor Twp. 8,
Highland Reg. 1
Ahmad Brock scored four goals and had two assists for the Eagles. Burak Cinen, Kevin Aguiriano, Manny Ruiz and Luis Ceron each scored one goal. Tyler Weller made three saves.
Henry Hernandez scored the lone goal for Highland Regional.
Holy Spirit 10,
St. Joseph 0
De-Quawn Johnson and Christian Kalinowski scored three goals for the Spartans. Johnny Flammer and Emmett Kane each scored once. Nicholas Maldonado had three assists and scored once. Brendan Mackey made two saves.
Allen Guerrero made 12 saves for the Wildcats.
Girls tennis
Southern Regional 5,
Toms River East 0
At Southern Reg.
Singles—Ella Brown d. Isabella Romana 6-1, 6-0; Cristina Ciborowski d. Clara Healy 6-3, 6-1; Gabby Bates d. Victoria Wiley 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Sarah Pampalone-Tiffany Ortner d. Isabella Ponce-Sophia Capilli 6-2, 6-2; Ruthi Gandhi-Erica Scheinberg d. Karina Mescera-Joy Donio 6-0, 6-1.
Records—S 2-0.
Millville 3,
Cedar Creek 2
At Cedar Creek
Singles— Charisse Tigrado C d. Anna Azari 6-0, 6-1; Jenna Crawford C d. Phoebe Baldasarre 6-0, 6-0; Karleigh McCafferty M d. Chloe Golebiewski 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Adonai Martinez-Aurora Ryan M d. Tarani Nethegani-Julia Flynn 6-1, 6-0; Rebecca Butcher-Emily Bishop M d. Rebecca Einwechter-Angellia Wyld 6-2, 6-0.
Manchester Twp. 4,
Pinelands Reg. 1
At Pinelands Reg.
Singles— Saige Pharo P d. Deia Buluag 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Cass McDermott M d. Angie Papa 6-3, 6-2; Paige Nolan M d. Kira Mott 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles— M d. Holly Meyer-Alyssa Hadzovic 6-2, 5-7, 10-3; M d. Courtney Burns-Emily Kaszuba 6-2, 6-2.
Records— M 1-0, P 0-2.
Pleasantville 3,
Wildwood Catholic 2
At Pleasantville
Singles— Yani McNeil P d. Annika Marks 6-0, 3-6, 12-10; Charlotte Squillace W d. Tenaj Beaumont 6-2, 6-4; Allie Fiore W d. Imane Wicks 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles— Christie Paul-Keanni Dupont P d. W 6-1, 7-6 (7-2); Ah’lajzlah Gainer-Ke’Najia Jamison P d. W 6-3, 6-2.
Records— P 1-1, W 0-2.
From Wednesday
Lower Cape May Reg. 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
Singles —Emily Worster d. Annika Marks 6-2, 6-2; Vika Simonsen d. Charlotte Squillace 6-3, 6-1; Delaney Brown d. Allie Fiore 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Hope Sandoff-Abby Sachs 6-0, 6-2.; Riley Sullivan-Sophia Levin 6-0, 6-0.
From Tuesday
Southern Regional 5,
Pinelands Regional 0
At Pinelands
Singles—Ella Brown d. Saige Pharo 6-1, 6-0; Cristina Ciboroski d. Angie Papa 6-2, 6-0; Gabby Bates d. Kira Mott 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Sarah Pampalone-Tiffany Ortner d. Carli King-Holly Meyer 6-0, 6-3; Ruthi Gandhi-Erica Scheinberg d. Alyssa Hadzovic-Emily Kaszuba 6-2, 6-1.
Records—S 1-0; P 0-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.