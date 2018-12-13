The Southern Regional High School girls swimming team remained unbeaten with a 131-39 win over Toms River East in a Shore Conference meet Thursday.
The winning 200-yard medley relay team for Southern (2-0) was Jacquelyn Kilcommons, Mia Amirr, Olivia Auge and Summer Davis.
Auge also won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:10.84.
Kilcommons won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:04.30.
Toms River East fell to 0-1.
At Toms River YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay— S (Jacquelyn Kilcommons, Mia Amirr, Olivia Auge, Summer Davis) 2:03.49; 200 Freestyle— Grace Sprague S 2:16.48; 200 IM— Kaylyn Iusan S 2:33.09; 50 Freestyle— Abigail Malandro 26.39; 100 Butterfly— Auge S 1:10.84; 100 Freestyle— Malandro S 59.92; 500 Freestyle— Abbey Mower S 6:07.74; 200 Freestyle Relay— S (Amirr, Mia Pierson, Hannah Skimmons, Malandro) 1:50.85; 100 Backstroke— Kilcommons S 1:04.30; 100 Breaststroke— Hallie Gallagher S 1:19.05; 400 Freestyle Relay— S (Amirr, Davis, Jillian Middleton, Hannah Skimmons) 4:17.72.
Mainland 138,
Millville 30
At Mainland, meters
200 Medley Relay— Ma (Rileigh Booth, Shelby Spica, Danielle Schuster, Georgia Ridgeway) 2:19.58; 200 Freestyle— Grace Gallagher Ma 2:23.09; 200 IM— Julianna Evinski Ma 2:48.74; 50 Freestyle— Alexandra Batty Ma 30.65; 100 Butterfly— Ridgeway Ma 1:17.06; 100 Freestyle— Julia Goodman Ma 1:05.87; 500 Freestyle— Schuster Ma 5:19.46; 200 Freestyle Relay— Ma (Morgan Brennan, Goodman, Gallagher, Booth) 2:00.95; 100 Backstroke— Batty Ma 1:14.78; 100 Breaststroke— Christine Todorov Ma 1:39.88; 400 Freestyle Relay— Ma (Ridgeway, Valerie Speirs, Batty, Goodman) 4:32.75.
Records— Mainland 2-0, Millville 1-2.
Boys swimming
Mainland 138,
Millville 29
At Mainland, meters
200 Medley Relay— Ma (Cole Garbutt, Andrew Middlesworth, Liam Garbutt, Skylor Booth) 1:57.96; 200 Freestyle— Destin Lasco Ma 1:53.18; 200 IM— James Bradley Ma 2:32.23; 50 Freestyle— Cole Garbutt Ma 26.11; 100 Butterfly— Booth Ma 1:05.78; 100 Freestyle— Liam Garbutt Ma 55.46; 500 Freestyle— Evan Denn Ma 4:40.33; 200 Freestyle Relay— Ma (Liam Garbutt, Lasco, Booth, Cole Garbutt) 1:41.92; 100 Backstroke— Middlesworth Ma 1:01.71; 100 Breaststroke— Michael Carroll Ma 1:17.02; 400 Freestyle Relay— Ma (Booth, Lasco, Denn, Middlesworth) 4:14.88.
Records— Mainland 2-0, Millville 0-3.
Bowling
(Boys) Gloucester 3, Hammonton 1: G: Dylan Haubenstein (200 game, 487 series); Jake Schrock (182 game, 464 series H: Dylan Scarpato (177 game, 518 series); James Colasurdo (189 game, 493 series).
