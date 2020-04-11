Frank Molinaro did not wait long to get back into the wrestling community.
The former Olympian, who announced his retirement from competition March 31, accepted an assistant coaching position at Arizona State University on Thursday.
The Southern Regional High School and Penn State University graduate had previously been an assistant coach at Rutgers (2012-14), Penn State (2014-16) and Virginia Tech (2017-18).
Molinaro said last week when he retired that his goal was to coach again.
“I am so excited," said Molinaro, 31, who now lives in Norman, Oklahoma. “If I had to choose a perfect place to coach wrestling, it would be there.”
Molinaro lives with his wife, Kera, and sons Kason, 5, Frank Jr., 3, and Weston, 2. His wife’s parents, Kerry and Ava Bolen, both graduated from Arizona State.
Kerry Bolen wrestled for the Sun Devils under National Wrestling Hall of Fame coach Bobby Douglas.
“We have family ties there,” Molinaro said, who plans to move with his family near the university once the COVID-19 pandemic slows down.
”My wife is from there. A lot of family is out there. It was a perfect fit. We also wanted to get back to the West Coast. It was a no-brainer. I’m really grateful to get this opportunity.”
Molinaro joins a coaching staff led by fifth-year head coach Zeke Jones that guided the Sun Devils (15-2) this winter to their third Pacific-12 Conference title in the last four seasons.
Jones coached Molinaro in the 2014 World Cup. That prior relationship was one of the many reasons Molinaro took the position.
“The biggest thing was the timing of being hired,” Molinaro said. “This is one of the best coaching jobs in the county that you can get.”
In 2016, Molinaro captured the 65-kilogram (143 pounds) title at the U.S. Olympic Trials and finished fifth at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Originally from Barnegat Township, he was a three-time state champion at Southern. He led the Rams to the state Group IV title in 2005 and finished his high school career with 148 wins.
Molinaro, dubbed “Gorilla Hulk,” was a four-time NCAA All-American and a two-time Big Ten champion at Penn State. During his senior season, he finished 33-0 and won the national championship at 149 pounds.
“Frank Molinaro is an outstanding addition to our staff and will now leave his mark by adding to the history and tradition of Sun Devil wrestling," Jones said in a statement on the team’s website.
“As an NCAA, Pan Am and World Cup Champion, and one who also represented his country on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team, he has competed at the highest level and will share those experiences. He also has a considerable track record as an assistant coach. We look forward to watching him guide our team."
Molinaro had qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, which were scheduled for last weekend at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center, but the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.
The Tokyo Games were rescheduled to 2021.
“It was either I win the trials at Penn State, the place where I wrestled in college, or think about moving on,” Molinaro said in a telephone interview March 31. “I just had to take my family and my future into consideration.”
At Virginia Tech, Molinaro helped guide the Hokies to a second consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title and a top-10 finish at the NCAA Championships. He developed four wrestlers into individual ACC champions.
He hopes to use that experience to help continue the recent success at Arizona State.
“The biggest thing (I can bring to the program) is intensity,” Molinaro said. “(The Pac-12) is a really tough conference. I am going to bring everything I’ve learned and experienced from the Big Ten and the Olympics.
“The best thing is to bring the passion for wrestling and build relationships within the program. I am just really grateful.”
