With the Miami having needs to fill at quarterback, left tackle, right tackle and running back, it’s likely the Dolphins will pass altogether on selecting a tight end in the 2020 NFL draft later this month.
And that’s OK for several reasons.
Mike Gesicki, a 2018 second-round pick and 2014 Southern Regional High School graduate, improved significantly from his rookie year to second season in the NFL.
Durham Smythe, who was a fourth-round pick in the same draft as Gesicki, has been a reliable contributor in the blocking game and on special teams.
As a result, the Dolphins don’t have to use another resource to correct the misuse of a previous draft pick — if Gesicki and Smythe can continue to produce in 2020.
Notre Dame’s Clay Kmet and Chase Claypool, Washington’s Hunter Bryant, Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam, Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins and FAU’s Harrison Bryant are some of the top available tight ends.
But the position may be one of the weakest groups in the draft.
The Dolphins should be able to continue with the players they already have at the position through next season.
Gesicki caught the game-winning touchdown from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in Miami’s season-ending win at New England, capping a season where he was the Dolphins’ second-leading receiver.
Under coach Brian Flores, tight ends coach George Godsey and former offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, Gesicki was put into better situations and was able to play to his strengths in 2019.
The Dolphins moved Gesicki away from having extensive blocking duties and flexed him in the passing game as a slot and outside receiver where he could use his length and athleticism to his advantage.
The result saw Gesicki improve from just 22 catches for 202 yards as a rookie to trailing only DeVante Parker with 51 catches for 570 yards and five touchdowns for the Dolphins last season.
The Dolphins hope Gesicki can again benefit from his connection with Fitzpatrick to continue being a reliable, downfield target in Miami’s passing game.
When the Dolphins selected Gesicki with the No. 42 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, there were apprehensions about the selection.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who was drafted seven picks later, was considered by some to be the better prospect.
Then, the Dolphins drafted Smythe two rounds later.
The Dolphins — led by general manager Chris Grier and drafting for former coach Adam Gase — might have misappropriated their resources on two players at the same position in the 2018 draft.
But both Gesicki and Smythe, who has a modest 13 catches for 115 yards in two years along with his blocking duties, have improved during their first two seasons.
Miami did not chase available tight ends like Greg Olsen (Seattle Seahawks), Hunter Henry (franchise tagged by the Los Angeles Chargers), Austin Hooper (Atlanta Falcons) or Eric Ebron (Pittsburgh Steelers).
The Dolphins did sign Michael Roberts, who spent his first two seasons with the Detroit Lions before missing last season with a shoulder injury.
Roberts has three career touchdown catches, including two which came against the Dolphins during Week 7 of the 2018 season. He also caught 16 touchdowns as a senior at Toledo in 2016.
The Dolphins have Gesicki, Smythe, Roberts and practice squad member Chris Myarick, who caught all six of his targets for 78 yards in the preseason finale last season, in the fold heading into next season.
