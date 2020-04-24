Belmont Abbey University senior Liam Maxwell was named the Conference Carolinas Scholar-Athlete of the Year for men's volleyball, the league announced Thursday.

The 2017 Southern Regional High School graduate from Stafford Township was also named the conference's Co-Offensive Player of the Year after the outside hitter led the combined NCAA Division I and II with 4.53 kills per set. He boasts a 3.85 GPA as a mathematics major.

To be considered for the scholar award, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher. In addition, nominees must have been named all-conference in their sport and chosen academic all-conference.

The Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners are chosen by the Conference Carolinas Student-Athlete Affairs Committee.

Belmont Abbey is located in Belmont, North Carolina. The Knights were 8-10 this season before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended play in March.

