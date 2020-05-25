Former Southern Regional High School boys volleyball standout Liam Maxwell didn't get to play the last half of his senior season at Belmont Abbey College due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
But in April, he got some good news.
USA Volleyball selected Maxwell for the 2020 U.S. Men's Collegiate National Team. The team has 16 members, including four from Stanford and one each from Southern Cal, Pepperdine, Harvard and Loyola (Chicago).
Belmont Abbey is NCAA Division II program from Belmont, North Carolina.
The team members were informed of their selection in April, but USA Volleyball made the official announcement May 19.
USA Volleyball is a nonprofit organization that is recognized as the national governing body of volleyball in the United States by the Federation Internationale de Volleyball and the United States Olympic Committee.
Maxwell, a 6-foot-5 outside hitter, was the Conference Carolinas Co-Offensive Player of the Year for the 2020 season.
"It's unbelievable," said Maxwell, a 22-year-old who is from the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township and now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. "It's the culmination of a lot of years of hard work. I was really disappointed to not have my senior season. To be named to the Collegiate National Team really helped me out after being down."
Maxwell led Belmont Abbey (8-10) this shortened season with 290 kills (a 4.53-per-set average), 329.5 points, 5.1 points per set, 640 total attacks and 22 service aces. He also had 69 digs and 34 blocks.
The Crusaders were 5-5 in the Conference Carolinas.
Due to the pandemic, the Collegiate National Team will not be able to train and compete together this summer.
"I haven't gotten any news about playing, but it would awesome to play on the team," Maxwell said.
Collegiate volleyball Division I and II programs sometimes compete against each other. Belmont Abbey lost to D-I Ball State 3-0 (25-21, 25-20 and 25-17) in January in Muncie, Indiana.
"It was exciting to play Ball State. They had a huge campus," Maxwell said. "It really helps you to grow as a player to play competition like that."
Maxwell was also the Conference Carolinas Scholar Athlete of the Year for men's volleyball with a 3.85 GPA. He now has a degree in mathematics.
Eric Maxwell, Southern Regional's longtime boys and girls volleyball coach and Liam's uncle, said his nephew was "the go-to guy" during his time with the Rams (2013-16). Eric said he was thrilled to hear of Liam's selection to the Collegiate National Team.
"It's incredible to be mentioned in that group," the coach said. "He had a fantastic career at Belmont Abbey, and it's nice to see him get the recognition."
Southern won the state championship in three of Liam's four scholastic seasons. In New Jersey, there's only one state championship in boys volleyball.
Liam played a little as a freshman in 2013 when Southern won the state title. He started the following three years as the Rams won the state championship in 2014 and 2016 and lost in the final in 2015.
"It was a pleasure to coach Liam," Eric Maxwell said. "He was a great all-around volleyball player, a great jump-server, passer and, of course, a great hitter. We always tried to feed him the ball. He's the one who carried us. He was easy to coach, and he was always ready to play."
Brennan Davis, a junior setter, and Matt Maxwell (Eric's son), a freshman libero, are two other former Southern Regional players who play for Belmont Abbey.
