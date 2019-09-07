Jackson Braddock of Southern Regional High School got his cross country season off to a fast start Saturday morning.
Braddock won the juniors race at the Cherokee Challenge, covering the 2-mile course in 9 minutes, 42.41 seconds. It was the second fastest male time of the meet.
Only senior winner Luke Johnson of West Windsor-Plainsboro North ran faster, a time of 9:33.26. Luke Kramer of Ocean City finished fifth in the seniors’ race in 10:02.35.
The Challenge featured runners from South Jersey, the Shore Conference as well as Pennsylvania and Delaware. The 24th annual meet, which was held at Cherokee High School, marks the start of the cross country major meet season. Participants compete against runners in their own grade.
In the girls races, Olivia Shafer of Egg Harbor Township ran the fastest time by a Press-area girl. She finished ninth in the senior race in 12:19.34.
