STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — John Pampalone lost his first eight games when he took over as coach of the Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team 15 years ago.
He wanted a better start to his career as the Rams’ head boys basketball coach.
So far, so good.
Jay Silva scored 13 points as the Rams beat Middle Township 43-39 in a Score at the Shore semifinal at Southern Regional on Friday night. Southern is 4-0.
“It’s a tremendous start,” Pampalone said. “Being a first-year coach, I couldn’t ask for anything better. They did a nice job of winning opening night, and they just keep winning.”
Silva said the Rams stay together on and off the court.
“Early in the season, it was iffy here and there,” he said. “But we started hanging out more, trying to click and gain some chemistry. It’s just been working.”
The Rams built their lead Friday in the second quarter as Silva scored eight of his points. The 6-foot-6 junior was inspired by a missed layup in the first quarter.
“I missed a wide-open layup,” Silva said. “I was like, ‘That can’t happen.’ I just flipped a switch, and said, ‘I have to score for my team.’”
The Rams also received timely perimeter shooting in the second quarter. A Ben Ridgway 3-pointer gave Southern a 22-13 halftime lead.
Southern used an 8-0 third-quarter run to take a 30-15 lead. That stretch finished with a Luke Infurna steal and layup and a Will Devane layup off a pass from Silva.
Southern’s zone defense gave Middle (1-2) few open shots. The Panthers sank a pair of 3-pointers to build a 6-0 lead at the outset but made just four shots from beyond the arc the rest of the game.
“We knew watching (Middle) that we would have a real hard time keeping them in front of us in man-to-man,” Pampalone said. “We are very big, and our zone is very active. Once we got our feet under us, and we did a great job of closing out and contesting pretty much every outside shot they had.”
Middle rallied in the fourth quarter. The Panthers forced some turnovers with a full-court press. But Southern made just enough free throws to clinch the win. Middle forward Miles Sapp scored eight of his team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Those final few minutes tested Pampalone’s nerves. He’s an active coach, striding up and down the sidelines and consistently communicating with his players.
“It’s my lacrosse background,” he said with a laugh. “I have a lot of room to roam in lacrosse, and nobody can hear me. I’m trying to tone it down a little bit, but I am active. I’m into it.”
Southern advances to the Score at the Shore final for the first time since 2015. The Rams will face South Jersey Group IV contender Lenape in Saturday’s championship game. Lenape, which beat Howell 63-37 in Friday’s other semifinal, is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
“It’s a great measuring stick,” Pampalone said of Lenape. “If we’re going to advance anywhere in South Jersey Group IV, we need to play Lenape or Cherokee or one of those big dogs. We’re back to playing big games as a program, and that’s the most important thing.”
Middle Township 7 6 7 19 – 39
Southern Regional 8 14 9 12 – 43
MT – Hotcher 3, Sapp 11, Flanders 7, Marino 6, Leahy 6, Carabello 11
SR – W. Devane 8, Infurna 7, Ridgway 8, Silva 13, Barbierri 2, Robinson 3, N. Devane 2
1. Sa’eed Nelson, St. Augustine, 2016
A two-time Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Sa’eed Nelson led the Hermits to the 2016 state Non-Pubic A title. He finished his career with 1,625 points, third best in school history.
2. Taj Thweatt, Wildwood Catholic, 2020
Thweatt averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds and led the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final in 2018. Thweatt is committed to West Virginia.
3. Isaiah Morton, St. Augustine, 2011
Morton led the Hermits basketball team to the 2011 state Non-Public A title. He finished as the school’s career scoring leader with 2,289 points.
4. Mike Gesicki, Southern Regional, 2014
Gesicki scored a Southern record 1,866 career points. He averaged 20.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.4 blocks as a senior. He now plays for the Miami Dolphins.
5. Kyion Flanders, Wildwood, 2018
Flanders averaged 20.6 points, 4.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds. He finished his career with a school-record 2,137 career points.
6. Pat Holden, Lower Cape May, 2018
Holden led the Caper Tigers to the South Jersey Group II final. He averaged 22.7 points and 6.5 assists. Holden finished with 2,103 career points.
7. Jahlil White, Wildwood Catholic, 2020
In the 2018-19 season, the 6-foot-5 White averaged 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds to help lead the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final. White will play at Temple next season.
8. Justyn Mutts, St. Augustine, 2017
Mutts finished with 1,389 career points and the Hermits were 107-12 in his four seasons.
9. Osun Osunniyi, Mainland Regional, 2017
He averaged 14.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.6 blocks. He now plays for Division I St. Bonaventure.
10. Ray Bethea Jr., Atlantic City, 2018
Bethea graduated with 1,651 career points – second most in A.C. history.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.