Southern Reg. 21,
Central Reg. 16
The Southern Regional High School football team beat rival Central Regional 21-16 in a Shore Conference game Friday.
The Rams improved to 7-2 with the win, winning the Emmert Boyd Trophy. Central fell to 3-5.
Cole Robinson had two rushing touchdowns for the Rams. His 1-yard score in the third quarter was the deciding TD. He also scored from 22 yards out in the first.
Robinson started the scoring for the Rams with a 59-yard TD pass to Xavier Hendricks. He had 109 passing yards and 27 rushing.
Jaiden Brown carried the ball 29 times for 152 yards. Hendricks had two receptions for 99 yards.
Southern 14 0 7 0 — 21
Central 0 9 0 7 — 16
FIRST QUARTER
SR — Hendricks 59 pass from Robinson (Gallacher kick)
SR — Robinson 22 run (Gallacher kick)
SECOND QUARTER
CR — safety
CR — 2-yard run
THIRD QUARTER
SR — Robinson 1 run
FOURTH QUARTER
CR — 1-yard run
Records — Southern 7-2, Central 3-5
Barnegat 33,
Pinelands Reg. 6
The Bengals improved to 4-4, while the Wildcats fell to 1-7.
Timber Creek 41,
Atlantic City 0
The Chargers improved to 6-3, and the Vikings fell to 2-8.
Hammonton 34,
Washington Twp. 14
The Blue Devils improved to 7-2, and the Minutemen fell to 3-6.
