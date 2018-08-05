For the past two decades, Maureen Larsen has traveled the country and the world, meeting new friends and creating lasting memories.
That journey, provided by Special Olympics, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has changed her life and boosted her confidence.
Special Olympics provides year-round sports activity and competitions in several sports for children and adults with disabilities. Larsen, of Sea Isle City, has won medals in downhill skiing, track and field and biking.
The 2007 Ocean City High School graduate was born with Down syndrome, which causes developmental delays.
“It keeps me healthy and fit,” said Larsen, 30. “I feel happy when I play. I like to compete and get the medals."
Justin Cardamone,20 of Egg Harbor Township packed and ready to be send off to compete in the 50th Annual Special Olympics of New Jersey, that is being held at The College of New Jersey, Ewing June 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Families, staff and supporters of The Arc of Atlantic County Special Olympic athletes in Egg Harbor Township came together to cheer on and send off over 50 2018 Athletes competing in the 50th Annual Special Olympics of New Jersey, being held at The College of New Jersey, Ewing June 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Families, staff and supporters of The Arc of Atlantic County Special Olympic athletes in Egg Harbor Township came together to cheer on and send off over 50 2018 Athletes competing in the 50th Annual Special Olympics of New Jersey, being held at The College of New Jersey, Ewing June 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Families, staff and supporters of The Arc of Atlantic County Special Olympic athletes in Egg Harbor Township came together to cheer on and send off over 50 2018 Athletes competing in the 50th Annual Special Olympics of New Jersey, being held at The College of New Jersey, Ewing June 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Families, staff and supporters including Nasia Delon of Holy Redeemer Home Care in Egg Harbor Township came together to cheer on and send off over 50 2018 Athletes competing in the 50th Annual Special Olympics of New Jersey, being held at The College of New Jersey, Ewing June 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Justin Cardamone,20 of Egg Harbor Township packed and ready to be send off to compete in the 50th Annual Special Olympics of New Jersey, that is being held at The College of New Jersey, Ewing June 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Families, staff and supporters of The Arc of Atlantic County Special Olympic athletes in Egg Harbor Township came together to cheer on and send off over 50 2018 Athletes competing in the 50th Annual Special Olympics of New Jersey, being held at The College of New Jersey, Ewing June 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Families, staff and supporters of The Arc of Atlantic County Special Olympic athletes in Egg Harbor Township came together to cheer on and send off over 50 2018 Athletes competing in the 50th Annual Special Olympics of New Jersey, being held at The College of New Jersey, Ewing June 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Families, staff and supporters of The Arc of Atlantic County Special Olympic athletes in Egg Harbor Township came together to cheer on and send off over 50 2018 Athletes competing in the 50th Annual Special Olympics of New Jersey, being held at The College of New Jersey, Ewing June 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Families, staff and supporters including Nasia Delon of Holy Redeemer Home Care in Egg Harbor Township came together to cheer on and send off over 50 2018 Athletes competing in the 50th Annual Special Olympics of New Jersey, being held at The College of New Jersey, Ewing June 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Fifty local athletes boarded a bus Friday as they headed for The College of New Jersey to compete in the 50th annual Special Olympics of New Jersey. June 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Larsen participated in the Special Olympics World Games in 2003 in Ireland for track and field, and in 2013 in South Korea for downhill skiing. Her mother, Jeanie Larsen, estimated her daughter has won 75 medals in 20 years.
“Maureen is a tremendous athlete and very dedicated to her sports," Jeanie Larsen said. "She goes to the gym at least four days a week, maybe five when she’s not competing. She is very compliant and willing to try anything. She is just a great person to be around.”
BRIGANTINE — With a pink pool noodle tucked under her arms, Sari Carroll began a lap across …
Maureen Larsen was selected to the 2014 National Special Olympic Team and competed in the 2014 Special Olympics New Jersey USA Games. She won the Bessie Perlman Achievement Award for outstanding contributions in her community.
“If I can do it, you can too," Maureen Larsen said. "So you can do it and enjoy it.”
Perlman founded Special Olympics in New Jersey, but Eunice Kennedy Shriver started the actual movement. In 1962, Shriver held a summer camp in the backyard of her Maryland home where young individuals with disabilities could compete in sports without negative public perceptions.
On July 20, 1968, Shriver opened the first Special Olympics Games at Soldier Field in Chicago. Fifty years later, her decision to act has changed the stereotypes that surround those with disabilities and their ability to play sports.
A Special Olympics 5K race took place at 7 a.m. Tuesday on the Atlantic City Boardwalk to ca…
"The 50th anniversary is really about celebrating the growth of the movement and how it started as a day camp," said Christina Baldini, special projects manager for Special Olympics New Jersey. "It eliminates fears of people with disabilities when others see them out there competing. It breaks down barriers, and really it has been for years."
There are 4.9 million Special Olympic athletes who train year-round in 50 states and 170 countries, according to the organization. There are more than 1 million coaches and volunteers for the organization.
Millville resident Cindy Godown has been a Special Olympic coach since 1974, most recently leading athletes in unified golf, softball, basketball and floor hockey. Godown, 65, said others should get involved with Special Olympics because "your life will be changed forever.”
"I enjoy being with the athletes and seeing their faces when they accomplish things that people said they could never do," Godown said. "They become part of my family. It is exciting for me to see how well they can do and how excited they get. ... I am hoping it will be another 50 years because it shows these athletes can be equal to everyone else.”
On January 6th, 2018, the New Jersey Special Olympics Floor Hockey and Volleyball games are hosted by Stockton and Galloway Twp. Middle School. (l-r) Cape May County based team Challenger Charger (blue)player #6 Langston Carmichael battles for the puck with Bergen County Wildcats #42 Ariane Naghshineh.
On January 6th, 2018, the New Jersey Special Olympics Floor Hockey and Volleyball games are hosted by Stockton and Galloway Twp. Middle School. Sewell area based Bankbridge Aces player,#1 Alexis Barilaro.
On January 6th, 2018, the New Jersey Special Olympics Floor Hockey and Volleyball games are hosted by Stockton and Galloway Twp. Middle School. Bergen County Wildcats #14 Kimberly Youmans squares off against Cape May County based team Challenger Charger #18 Cameron Ditroia
On January 6th, 2018, the New Jersey Special Olympics Floor Hockey and Volleyball games are hosted by Stockton and Galloway Twp. Middle School. Shawn Mallon, 11, of West Deptford, playing for the Yale Blue team
On January 6th, 2018, the New Jersey Special Olympics Floor Hockey and Volleyball games are hosted by Stockton and Galloway Twp. Middle School. Sewell area based Bankbridge Aces player, #7 Christopher Leistner.
On January 6th, 2018, the New Jersey Special Olympics Floor Hockey and Volleyball games are hosted by Stockton and Galloway Twp. Middle School. Anthony John of on the Yale Blue team based out of the Cherry Hill area.
On January 6th, 2018, the New Jersey Special Olympics Floor Hockey and Volleyball games are hosted by Stockton and Galloway Twp. Middle School. (l-r) Bob Palermo, Pat Chichester, Tim Palermo, 11, who plays for the Cape May County Challenger Chargers, and Kate Palermo, 13, all of Seaville.
On January 6th, 2018, the New Jersey Special Olympics Floor Hockey and Volleyball games are hosted by Stockton and Galloway Twp. Middle School. Cape May County based team Challenger Charger (blue)player #6 Langston Carmichael on the attack.
On January 6th, 2018, the New Jersey Special Olympics Floor Hockey and Volleyball games are hosted by Stockton and Galloway Twp. Middle School. (l-r)Neil, Ellen, and Julie, 27, Hoffman of Manalapan, and (center back) Lisa Damiano of Galloway. Neil is the coach for team Monmouth Allstars and his daughter Julie is one of his players.
On January 6th, 2018, the New Jersey Special Olympics Floor Hockey and Volleyball games are hosted by Stockton and Galloway Twp. Middle School. Bergen County Wildcats (orange) vs Cape May County based team Challenger Chargers.
On January 6th, 2018, the New Jersey Special Olympics Floor Hockey and Volleyball games are hosted by Stockton and Galloway Twp. Middle School. Bergen County Wildcats #15 Brian Feick squares off withCape May County based team Challenger Charger #18 Cameron Ditroia
On January 6th, 2018, the New Jersey Special Olympics Floor Hockey and Volleyball games are hosted by Stockton and Galloway Twp. Middle School. Hamilton twp based SKOR Dragons volleyball team player Austin Wayslow, #64, volleys the ball.
On January 6th, 2018, the New Jersey Special Olympics Floor Hockey and Volleyball games are hosted by Stockton and Galloway Twp. Middle School. Cape May County based team Challenger Charger (blue)player #18 Cameron Ditroia on the attack.
On January 6th, 2018, the New Jersey Special Olympics Floor Hockey and Volleyball games are hosted by Stockton and Galloway Twp. Middle School. Challenger Charger Hockey player Alyssa Playford, 8, of Lower Twp.