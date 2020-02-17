Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Holy Spirit’s Alec Sachais #8 delivers a pitch against St. Augustine during the first inning of high school baseball game at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon Tuesday April 30, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Holy Spirit’s Alec Sachais #8 delivers a pitch against St. Augustine during the first inning of high school baseball game at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon Tuesday April 30, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Holy Spirit's Alec Sachais in action during the game against Ocean City. April 9, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Alec Sachais picked up his first collegiate win pitching for the Rider University baseball team Sunday.
The 2019 Holy Spirit High School graduate pitched 21/3 scoreless innings in relief in the Broncs’ 7-6 win over Charleston Southern. The 6-foot-1 freshman right-hander allowed a hit and two walks, striking out one.
Sachais, from Egg Harbor Township, was a second-team Press All-Star last season for the Spartans.
Dominic Buonadonna (Millville) pitched one scoreless inning in relief with a strikeout in Binghamton’s 9-5 loss to Wofford.
Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) hit a two-run homer in Dayton’s 10-9 loss to UNC Wilmington.
Joseph Acosta (Vineland) pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out four in East Tennessee State’s 15-1 win over Toledo.
Ervin Bogan (Vineland) went 2 for 4 with two runs in George Washington’s 7-3 win over Nicholls.
Shamus Brazill (Barnegat) allowed an unearned run in 22/3 innings of relief, striking out one in Hofstra’s 10-9 loss to Purdue.
Hunter Sibley (Millville) allowed two runs and struck out two in four innings in a start for Iona, which lost 12-1 to Charleston.
Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) had an RBI single in Marist’s 6-1 win over South Florida.
Jared Kacso (Barnegat) allowed one run in 21/3 innings of relief, striking out two, to earn the victory in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 4-2 win over Penn State.
Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) pitched the final two innings, allowing just a walk and striking out four, to get his first career save in Old Dominion’s 9-5 win over Towson.
Cole Vanderslice (St. Augustine Prep) allowed a run and struck out four in four innings of relief in Villanova’s 6-4 loss to Arizona State.
Avy Bermudez (St. Augustine) pitched a scoreless eighth, striking out one, in Arcadia’s 8-5 loss to Bridgewater (Virginia). In a 6-0 win over DeSales, Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) pitched a scoreless inning in relief.
Softball
Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Alabama at Birmingham’s 9-2 win over Southeastern Louisiana. She hit a solo homer in a 6-0 win over South Dakota State. She doubled in a 2-1 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Tiffany Bell (Absegami) had two hits and a run scored in Bryant’s 8-3 loss to Oklahoma. In a 3-1 loss to Arizona, Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) hit an RBI double.
Meredith Miller (Mainland) doubled in Delaware’s 9-4 win over Grambling State.
Victoria Szrom (EHT) had a grand slam and a two-run single for six RBIs in Florida Tech’s 11-3 win over Florida Southern.
Madison Mathes (Hammonton) had a single and a double in Lock Haven’s 6-1 loss to Saint Anselm. She singled and scored in a 6-3 win over Southern Connecticut State.
Becca Roesch (Absegami) went 2 for 2 with an RBI in Slippery Rock’s 11-3 loss to Newberry.
Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) singled, drove in a run and scored in Wesley’s 9-0 win over Keystone.
Men’s lacrosse
Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine) had two goals and three assists in Delaware’s 13-1 win over New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had a goal and an assist in Wagner’s 9-8 win over Long Island.
Bryce Vaxman (St. Augustine) had two ground balls in Bellarmine’s 13-5 win over St. Bonaventure.
Mike Trezza (Lacey Township) made five saves in 21 minutes, 29 seconds of play for Chestnut Hill in a 27-11 win over District of Columbia.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had two goals, two assists and three ground balls in Coker’s 14-8 win over Mount Olive. He had two goals, including one to make it 8-8 with 3:46 left, an assist and three ground balls in a 9-8 win over North Greenville.
Randy Collins (Absegami) scored twice in Georgian Court’s 19-8 loss to Mercy.
Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) had two ground balls in Wingate’s 19-13 win over Westminster.
Women’s lacrosse
Megan Bozzi (Mainland) had a goal and an assist in Coastal Carolina’s 14-13 win over Campbell.
In La Salle’s 16-12 loss to Yale, Allison Hunter (Middle Township) had two goals and an assist, and Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had three assists.
Men’s tennis
Nikola Kilibarda (Mainland) won 6-1, 6-1 for The College of New Jersey in an 8-1 victory over the University of the Sciences.
Wildwood Catholic's Jahlil White signs with Temple
Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt signs with West Virginia
“We are really excited to have Taj join the West Virginia family,” West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Huggins said. “He brings much-needed athleticism and has the ability to play multiple positions on the front line.
"Taj is capable of being a 3-man who can play both offensively and defensively on the perimeter while equally playing and guarding in the post position. Taj has been very well coached in high school.”
Baseball
Cedar Creek's Luke Vaks signs with Old Dominion
EHT's Sean Duffy signs with High Point
Barnegat's Lucas Torres signs with Wagner
ACIT's Tony Santa Maria signs with Iona
Holy Spirit's Justin Jimenez signs with Frostburg
Cedar Creek's Steven Kaenzig signs with Hofstra
St. Augustine's Kenny Levari signs Old Dominion
Holy Spirit's Brandon Castellini commits to St. John’s
St. Augustine's Rob Ready signs with East Carolina
St. Augustine Brian Furey signs with Navy
Ocean City's Jacob McKenna signs with St. Joseph's
St. Augustine's Alex Hunt signs with Iona
EHT's Bobby Baxter signs with Columbia
Women's Lacrosse
Middle's Maddie Barber signs with Temple
Middle's Kira Sides signs with LaSalle
Barnegat's Maddy Santorelli signs with Montclair State
Barnegats Maddie Schleicher signs with William Smith
Golf
St. Augustine Prep's Drue Nicholas signs with North Carolina State
Men's Lacrosse
Mainland's Colin Cooke signs with High Point
St. Augustine David Burr signs with Rutgters
St. Augustine's Wilson Carpenter signs with Lehigh
St. Augustine's Steven DelleMonache signs with Robert Morris
St. Augustine's Logan Hone signs with NJIT
St. Augustine's Joey Serafine signs with NJIT
St. Augustine's Brayden Steere signs with Wagner
Men's Crew
St. Augustine Prep's Josh Diggons signs with University of Washington
Holy Spirit's Jake Curran signs with LaSalle
Holy Spirit's Joe Glenn signs with Drexel
Women's Crew
Holy Spirit's Haley Bramante signs with Drexel
Ocean City's Margaret Kane signs with Rutgers
Holy Spirit's Mollie Knoff signs with Drexel
Holy Spirit's Bailey Harris signs with University of Connecticut
Ocean City's Claudia Scherbin signs with Clemson
Holy Spirit's Abby Fuscaldo signs with East Michigan
Mainland's Paige Ortzman signs with UCLA
Holy Spirit's Jules Lynch commits to Tulsa
Ocean City's Emma Finnegan signs with Rutgers
Holy Spirit's Kayla Driscoll signs with Drexel
Men's Soccer
St. Augustine's Kyle Bartleson signs with St. Joseph's
Women's soccer
Absegami's Allie Tierney signs with Kutztown
Men's Swimming
Mainland's Destin Lasco signs with California
Women's Track and Field
Mainland's Claire Pedrick signs with Lehigh
Men's Cross Country
Mainland's Kevin Antczak signs with North Carolina State
Softball
EHT's Kaitlyn Riggs signs with Stony Brook
Vineland's Devin Coia signs with Monmouth
Pilgrim Academy's Annalise Lopresti signs with Bryant
Atlantic City's Katie Master signs with Central Connecticut State
Field hockey
Ocean City's Chloe Prettyman signs with Shippensburg
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.