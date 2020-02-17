Alec Sachais picked up his first collegiate win pitching for the Rider University baseball team Sunday.

The 2019 Holy Spirit High School graduate pitched 21/3 scoreless innings in relief in the Broncs’ 7-6 win over Charleston Southern. The 6-foot-1 freshman right-hander allowed a hit and two walks, striking out one.

Sachais, from Egg Harbor Township, was a second-team Press All-Star last season for the Spartans.

Dominic Buonadonna (Millville) pitched one scoreless inning in relief with a strikeout in Binghamton’s 9-5 loss to Wofford.

Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) hit a two-run homer in Dayton’s 10-9 loss to UNC Wilmington.

Joseph Acosta (Vineland) pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out four in East Tennessee State’s 15-1 win over Toledo.

Ervin Bogan (Vineland) went 2 for 4 with two runs in George Washington’s 7-3 win over Nicholls.

Shamus Brazill (Barnegat) allowed an unearned run in 22/3 innings of relief, striking out one in Hofstra’s 10-9 loss to Purdue.

Hunter Sibley (Millville) allowed two runs and struck out two in four innings in a start for Iona, which lost 12-1 to Charleston.

Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) had an RBI single in Marist’s 6-1 win over South Florida.

Jared Kacso (Barnegat) allowed one run in 21/3 innings of relief, striking out two, to earn the victory in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 4-2 win over Penn State.

Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) pitched the final two innings, allowing just a walk and striking out four, to get his first career save in Old Dominion’s 9-5 win over Towson.

Cole Vanderslice (St. Augustine Prep) allowed a run and struck out four in four innings of relief in Villanova’s 6-4 loss to Arizona State.

Avy Bermudez (St. Augustine) pitched a scoreless eighth, striking out one, in Arcadia’s 8-5 loss to Bridgewater (Virginia). In a 6-0 win over DeSales, Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Softball

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Alabama at Birmingham’s 9-2 win over Southeastern Louisiana. She hit a solo homer in a 6-0 win over South Dakota State. She doubled in a 2-1 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Tiffany Bell (Absegami) had two hits and a run scored in Bryant’s 8-3 loss to Oklahoma. In a 3-1 loss to Arizona, Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) hit an RBI double.

Meredith Miller (Mainland) doubled in Delaware’s 9-4 win over Grambling State.

Victoria Szrom (EHT) had a grand slam and a two-run single for six RBIs in Florida Tech’s 11-3 win over Florida Southern.

Madison Mathes (Hammonton) had a single and a double in Lock Haven’s 6-1 loss to Saint Anselm. She singled and scored in a 6-3 win over Southern Connecticut State.

Becca Roesch (Absegami) went 2 for 2 with an RBI in Slippery Rock’s 11-3 loss to Newberry.

Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) singled, drove in a run and scored in Wesley’s 9-0 win over Keystone.

Men’s lacrosse

Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine) had two goals and three assists in Delaware’s 13-1 win over New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had a goal and an assist in Wagner’s 9-8 win over Long Island.

Bryce Vaxman (St. Augustine) had two ground balls in Bellarmine’s 13-5 win over St. Bonaventure.

Mike Trezza (Lacey Township) made five saves in 21 minutes, 29 seconds of play for Chestnut Hill in a 27-11 win over District of Columbia.

Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had two goals, two assists and three ground balls in Coker’s 14-8 win over Mount Olive. He had two goals, including one to make it 8-8 with 3:46 left, an assist and three ground balls in a 9-8 win over North Greenville.

Randy Collins (Absegami) scored twice in Georgian Court’s 19-8 loss to Mercy.

Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) had two ground balls in Wingate’s 19-13 win over Westminster.

Women’s lacrosse

Megan Bozzi (Mainland) had a goal and an assist in Coastal Carolina’s 14-13 win over Campbell.

In La Salle’s 16-12 loss to Yale, Allison Hunter (Middle Township) had two goals and an assist, and Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had three assists.

Men’s tennis

Nikola Kilibarda (Mainland) won 6-1, 6-1 for The College of New Jersey in an 8-1 victory over the University of the Sciences.

