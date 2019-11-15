Eagles running back/punt returner Darren Sproles' season, and likely his NFL career, is over.
The team announced Friday that Sproles will miss the remainder of the year with a torn right hip flexor muscle.
"I've learned this over my playing career and coaching career that (injuries) are a part of the game," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said during Friday's livestreamed press conference. "I'm disappointed in Darren's situation because of who he is as a person, what he's meant to this organization, what he's meant to this team, his leadership. He's a Hall of Fame (special teams player)."
Sproles, 36, had missed three games earlier this season with a partial tear before returning to action in the Eagles' 22-14 victory over Chicago on Nov. 3. According to the Eagles, he participated in Monday's practice and Tuesday's workout and reported the injury after Wednesday's workout. Further testing Thursday revealed the extent of the injury.
Given the lack of depth at running back - leading rusher Jordan Howard has been limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury coach Doug Pederson described as a "stinger" in Friday's livestreamed press conference - former Eagles running back Jay Ajayi was at the NovaCare Complex to undergo a physical and a workout.
Pederson said that if the Eagles wind up re-signing him, Ajayi could get a few carries in Sunday's game against New England. There was also a chance the team could promote running back De'Angelo Henderson from the practice squad to the active roster.
Ajayi hasn't played since tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in October of 2018. Henderson played in three games for the New York Jets last season and five for Denver in 2017.
Howard, impressive rookie Miles Sanders and Boston Scott are the current running backs.
"We'll see where (Ajayi) is at physically, healthwise," Pederson said. "De'Angelo Henderson is another candidate who's been working hard in the offense and knows the system, so we have a couple of options there."
Sproles, a 15-year NFL veteran, ranks fifth alltime in league history with 19,696 career all-purpose yards. However, injuries have plagued him for the last three years. He played in only three games in 2017 after tearing an ACL, then missed 10 games last season with a nagging hamstring injury.
He considered retirement after last season, but opted to re-sign with the Eagles for one more year.
The Eagles have not had good luck with veteran players this season. In addition to Sproles, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who was reacquired in a trade with Tampa Bay, is on injured reserve after undergoing abdominal surgery. Tackle Jason Peters, who signed a one-year deal to stay with the team last March, has missed the last three games with a knee injury and has been a limited participant in practice this week.
"Listen, I would do it again," Pederson said. "All three of those guys, I'd to it again. They are great players, great leaders, great teammates, and have been a part of this organization for a long time, so I would make decision again."
Note: Pederson said he will not be attending Colin Kaepernick's workout in Atlanta on Saturday but "assumed" someone from the organization would be going.
