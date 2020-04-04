Gerry Peacock, a St. Augustine Prep graduate and Notre Dame freshman pitcher, is working his way back from April 2019 Tommy John surgery. He has missed two consecutive years, having been redshirted at Notre Dame, but plans to return to action fully healthy next season.
Gerry Peacock has a pitching mound set up in the backyard of his Williamstown home. The St. Augustine Prep graduate and Notre Dame freshman pitcher is working his way back from April 2019 Tommy John surgery.
Gerry Peacock takes a swing against Delbarton in the state Non-Public A championship game June 9, 2018, in Hamilton.
Hermits first baseman Gerry Peacock makes a leaping catch during the second inning Saturday night. They capped their 26-4 season with a state championship.
St. Augustine's Gerry Peacock, right, forces out Delbarton's Jack Leiter at first Saturday June 9, 2018 in Hamilton. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)
The gym at his Williamstown home where Gerry Peacock, a St. Augustine Prep graduate and Notre Dame freshman pitcher, is working his way back from April 2019 Tommy John surgery.
The outdoor batting cage at the Williamstown home of Gerry Peacock, a St. Augustine Prep graduate and Notre Dame freshman who is working his way back from April 2019 Tommy John surgery.
Gerry Peacock underwent Tommy John surgery last spring and missing his entire senior season with the St. Augustine Prep baseball team.
The Notre Dame University freshman was redshirted this season rather than forcing his comeback, a decision made long before the college season started.
Having missed two straight seasons, the right-hander is focused on returning to the mound, fully healthy, as soon as possible.
“I’m doing pretty well right now,” said Peacock, 20, by telephone this past week.
Peacock had the reconstructive surgery on his right elbow at Rothman Orthopedic Institute in Philadelphia on April 18, 2019.
“Right now, I’m doing the flat-ground portion of my rehab. In a month or maybe less, I’ll get back to throwing off the mound.”
Peacock, however, will have to finish the rehabilitation process on his own as the NCAA canceled its spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s not a problem.
At his family's Williamstown home, Peacock has an indoor gym in the backyard, an outdoor bullpen and a nine-hole pitching net.
“That’s where I thank my parents,” said Peacock, who had access to the gym since he was about 5 and started playing baseball, “and everyone at Notre Dame for helping me during my rehab. I am very fortunate.”
Notre Dame was 11-2 before the season was canceled, its best start since it started 11-1 in 2015. The Fighting Irish had won seven straight games under first-year coach Link Jarrett.
“Everyone was really pumped,” Peacock said. “It was really sad it ended that way."
But being a red-shirt freshman worked in Peacock’s favor.
“It was a smart decision,” he said. “I was lucky. I’m more upset for my teammates that the season didn’t finish. But I am going to play my freshman season next year, so I’m not affected too much by (the cancellation).”
In 2018, Peacock led the Hermits to the South Jersey and state Non-Public A titles. He went 3-1 with one save and a 2.33 ERA, striking out 44 and giving up just 18 hits in 27 innings.
Peacock also batted .379 with six doubles, 17 RBIs and 16 runs scored as a junior and was a first-team Press All-Star.
Last season, the Hermits captured their fourth consecutive sectional title. Peacock watched and cheered his teammates on from the dugout.
“That was a learning experience,” Peacock said. “It was definitely tough to sit and watch them play. But I was so happy for them and what they did, especially for my little brother Jack (Peacock).”
Peacock wants to watch his brother and the Hermits compete again this spring, if there is a high school season. The Hermits have NCAA Division I recruits in seniors Brian Furey (U.S. Naval Academy), Kenny Levari (Old Dominion) and Alex Hunt (Iona).
“I just think everyone needs to stay hopeful,” Peacock said. “Everything happens for a reason, though. I just know, even not playing as a senior, there are a lot of memories that can last a lifetime.”
A soon-to-be recovered Peacock anticipates starting next season with Notre Dame.
“I’m excited to be able to have the in-game experience,” he said. “I can’t wait to be back on the mound.”
