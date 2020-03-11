JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Keith Palek demonstrated the value of timely perimeter shooting Wednesday night.
Palek sank four 3-pointers to propel the fourth-seeded Hermits to a 51-47 win over second-seeded Camden Catholic in the South Jersey Non-Public A final. St. Augustine (24-5) advances to the state final to face Bergen Catholic.
According to a report on LehighValleyLive.com, the games will not be played in Phillipsburg.
An NJSIAA spokesperson would not comment and said an update will be provided Thursday. Rutgers, the original host before plans were to move the final to Phillipsburg, has canceled all third-party events at its athletic facilities because of COVID-19.
“This is the best feeling in the world,” Palek said of winning the title. “Nobody expected us to be here, but we’re here.”
The win ends Camden Catholic’s streak of two straight South Jersey championships. The Irish had beaten St. Augustine in the semifinals the past two seasons.
“That was in the back of our heads for sure,” Palek said. “The last two seasons they ended it for us. We got our revenge tonight.”
Palek finished with 18 points.
Senior guard Kevin Foreman with eight points and key fourth-quarter assists. Hermits senor forward Matt Delaney grabbed 10 rebounds.
Elmarko Jackson scored 13 and clinched the win with two free throws in the final seconds.
Palek’s 3-pointers all came at key moments.
He sank two in the first half as the Hermits established early momentum and a lead.
In the second half, he sank 3-pointers to help St. Augustine repel Camden Catholic rallies.
Palek’s 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the third quarter finished a 7-0 run that turned a one-point St. Augustine lead into a 32-23 advantage.
Palek sank another shot from beyond the arc early in the fourth quarter to give the Hermits a 37-28 lead.
“We knew they were going to play a 3-2 zone,” Palek said. “We were going to get open shots. My teammates found me. I was able to knock them down.”
Camden Catholic caused the Hermits plenty of anxious moments in the closing minutes.
“There was a lot of nerves going on, but we just played through it,” Palek said. “
Irish standout Zack Hicks (14 points) sank a pair of free throws with 1:39 left to cut the Hermits lead two points.
Delaney responded with a layup off a pass from Foreman to pus the lead back to three.
Hicks then sank a 3-poiter with 1:07 left to cut the lead to one.
Again, St. Augustine stayed patient and found Jackson under the basket for a layup to go up three with 24 seconds left.
Camden Catholic called timeout with 16 seconds left and then missed two 3-pointers.
The Hermits fouled Hicks with 3.2 seconds left. He sank the first 3-poiter to cut the lead to two.
Camden Catholic called timeout.
Hicks missed the second foul shot on purpose, but he missed the rim for a violation.
Jackson then sank two foul shots with 2.7 seconds left to clinch the win. St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio raised his arms over his head as Hermits celebrated their first state title since 2017.
It was Rodo’s 15th South Jersey title as a coach.
This one is memorable because of who the Hermits beat. St. Augustine overcame Bishop Eustace, Paul VI and Camden Catholic.
“A lot of them are rivals,” Palek said. “It feels great to be able to be them all.”
St. Augustine 5 17 12 17 — 51
Camden Catholic 5 9 14 19— 47
SA - Palek 18, Delaney 10, Jackson 13, Horner 2, Foreman 8
CC – Oberti 2, Dunn 14, Prete 6, Hicks 18, Merriman1, Hall 6
