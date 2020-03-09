Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
HADDON TOWNSHIP — The St. Augustine Prep basketball team advanced Monday to its first sectional final since the 2016-17 season.
That season was also the last time the Hermits captured the title.
The fourth-seeded Hermits scored 39 second-half points en route to a 57-48 victory over top-seeded Paul VI in a South Jersey Non-Public A semifinal.
The Hermits, ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 23-5. The Eagles, ranked second, fell to 21-7.
St. Augustine will play second-seeded Camden Catholic for the championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson Liberty. The Irish defeated St. Joseph (Metuchen) 61-46 in the other semifinal Monday.
In each of the previous two seasons, Camden Catholic defeated the Hermits in the semifinals.
“It was just a heck of an effort by my kids, to be honest,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “We had a game plan. They executed that game plan. When they do that, they are as good as anyone in South Jersey.”
The Hermits, who led 18-15 at halftime, played great offense and defense in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 16-6.
Keith Palek was a key contributor during that run.
The 16-year-old junior from Woodbine scored 10 third-quarter points. Palek made two 3-pointers, including one from the left corner with 4.1 seconds remaining in the period.
“Coach (Rodio) told us that the third quarter has been our quarter all year,” Palek said. “And we just wanted to keep doing that. We came out strong and kept our heads in the game.
“We limited turnovers and went on a great run.”
Palek finished with 16 points.
Paul VI is one of the top teams in South Jersey, having defeated teams such as Wildwood Catholic (23-7), Camden Catholic (20-8), Lenape (19-9), Cherry Hill East (20-9) and Cherry Hill West (21-9).
St. Augustine had a large following Monday that, at many times during the game, drowned out the home fans and students.
The Hermits' student section, the Richland Rowdies, almost filled the bleachers behind one of the nets.
“It feels awesome,” Palek said. “To do it on their court, it feels even better. We have all our fans behind us, and our team stays together through it all.”
The Hermits led 10-9 after the first quarter and opened the second with a defensive stop. But when the took possession, they had trouble getting the ball down low.
After the Hermits passed the ball around the perimeter for a little more than a minute, unable to shake the Paul VI defenders, Rodio called a timeout.
It helped.
The Hermits then went on an 8-1 run and took an 18-15 lead into halftime.
Their momentum carried into the second half.
“We didn’t change anything,” Rodio said. “We just had to execute what we were doing a little bit better. We thought if we could open the floor up and get the lead that we would be able to do what we did. We were able to accomplish it.”
The Eagles scored 27 fourth-quarter points, including five 3s. Wisler Sanon scored 13 of his 16 points in the third quarters. Jalen Boyd-Savage added 12 of his 26. He hit four 3s.
But the Hermits continued to apply strong offensive pressure.
John Horner scored eight points in the fourth quarter. The 17-year-old from Ventnor finished with 14 points.
“We came in with a lot of energy,” Horner said. “We knew we would be going against a tough crowd with their student section. But we came here and played hard and got the win.
“It was a great game. My teammates played hard.”
Elmarko Jackson scored 11 points for the Hermits. Kevin Foreman added 10, Matthew Delaney five.
Rodio called Foreman “a really strong leader." During every timeout, the senior reminded his team it had come too far to lose and to keep fighting.
“We have a group of kids who believe in themselves and believe in what they are doing,” Rodio said.
The Hermits would celebrate Monday night and then start preparing Tuesday for Camden Catholic.
“(Camden Catholic) is very, very good and very well-coached,” Rodio said. “But we will be ready.”
Prep 10 8 16 23 — 57
Paul VI 9 6 6 27— 48
St. Augustine — Palek 16, Horner 14, Jackson 11, Foreman 11, Delaney 5, Gormely 1.
Paul VI — Boyd-Savage 26, Sanon 16, Harell 2, Arline 2, Nobili 2.
