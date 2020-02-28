Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Wildwood Catholic hosted St. Augustine Prep in a match-up of two of the top high school basketball teams in South Jersey. Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020.
Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood Catholic's Jahlil White scores on a layup during Wednesday's game against St. Augustine Prep in Wildwood.
Dale Gerhard / for the press
The St. Augustine Prep basketball team remembers what happened Jan. 22.
So does Wildwood Catholic.
Wildwood Catholic beat the Hermits 82-43. The 39-point margin of victory stunned the South Jersey basketball community.
Top-seeded Wildwood Catholic (19-7) and second-seeded St. Augustine Prep (21-4) will meet again 2 p.m. Saturday for the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament boys championship at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
“We’ll be ready,” St. Augustine senior guard Kevin Foreman said. “We just want to compete out there.”
St. Augustine and Wildwood Catholic have dominated the CAL in recent years. The Crusaders are the two-time defending champions. St. Augustine won the CAL from 2015-17. Wildwood Catholic beat St. Augustine 64-53 in last year’s final.
St. Augustine features 6-foot-8 center Matt Delaney, who averages 16.3 points. Sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson (13.3 ppg) has emerged as one of South Jersey’s top underclassmen. Foreman sparks St. Augustine with his hustle, defense and playmaking.
The Hermits look at the Jan. 22 defeat as motivation.
“We lost by 40,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “We know that. They know that. That helps us. They’re very talented. We’ll have a plan.”
Few teams in the state have gotten as much attention or played in as many high-profile, nonleague games as Wildwood Catholic.
West Virginia-recruit Taj Thweatt averages 17.6 points and had seven dunks in the Crusaders' 61-47 semifinal win over St. Joseph. Temple-recruit Jahlil White averages 17 points. Senior swingman Jacob Hopping (10 ppg) has been at his best in the fourth quarter, when Wildwood Catholic has needed him the most.
“One of our goals was to go back (to the CAL title game),” Crusaders coach Dave DeWeese said.
The Crusaders know St. Augustine will be motivated by the Jan. 22 loss.
Wildwood Catholic dominated that game on its tiny home court, jumping to a 16-2 lead. Thweatt scored 28 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. Hopping sank six 3-pointers. The game ended with a running clock because Wildwood Catholic’s lead exceeded 35 points.
“We’re going to be playing against a very good team, who I’m sure has a big chip on their shoulder about what happened down in North Wildwood,” DeWeese said. “We’re going to have our hands full (Saturday). We’re going to have to really play our best. Whatever happened before doesn’t matter. It’s going to be about who comes to play on Saturday afternoon.”
What: Cape-Atlantic League Tournament boys basketball championship
Who: Top-seeded Wildwood Catholic (19-7) vs. second-seeded St. Augustine (21-4)
When/where: 2 p.m. Saturday at Stockton University.
Tickets: $5 (includes admission to the girls title game at noon)
Radio: 97.3, 98.7 FM
How they got here
St. Augustine: Beat Pleasantville 78-57 and Mainland Regional 65-41
Wildwood Catholic: Beat Ocean City 84-47 and St. Joseph 61-47
