Holy Cross forward Marlon Hargis, center, holds the ball after collecting a defensive rebound against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) goes up for a shot against Holy Cross forward Marlon Hargis (13) and forward Connor Niego (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
St. Augustine Prep's Marlon Hargis #20 drives to the basket against Bishop Eustace's Peyton Vostenak #21 and Nathan Carpenter #1 during the first half of the South Jersey Non-Public Final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School in Jackson, NJ. Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
St. Augustine's Marlon Hargis (left) shoots over Martin Luther King's Isiah Anderson during the Shoot Down Cancer Classic high school basketball tournament at St. Augustine Prep on Sunday, January 21, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Julio Cortez
Julio Cortez
St. Augustine's Marlon Hargis crashes through the Atlantic City defense during the Hermit's victory over Atlantic City. Tuesday, January 30
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea
Marlon Hargis signed with The College of the Holy Cross men’s basketball team after his 2017-18 senior season at St. Augustine Prep.
Hargis was comfortable with that decision, but things changed over the past two years.
Hargis will transfer on a full academic and athletic scholarship to St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania. He made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday. Both schools compete in NCAA Division I.
“There wasn’t anything crazy that happened,” said Hargis, 21, of Mays Landing. “It was an accumulation of a bunch of stuff. I think St. Francis is a school I enjoy being at more and will be better for me, hopefully.”
Among those reasons was the recent change in the coaching staff at Holy Cross. Bill Carmody, who recruited Hargis, retired as coach after Hargis’ freshman season at the Worcester, Massachusetts, college.
Brett Nelson replaced Carmody as head coach for the 2019-20 season. The Crusaders finished 3-29 (2-16 Patriot League).
“I have a whole bunch of respect for (Nelson) and the whole coaching staff, but I don’t think it was the right fit for me,” Hargis said. “I just wanted to move on somewhere else.”
Longtime St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio had talked to Hargis last spring when the 6-foot-7, 203-pound forward attended St. Augustine’s graduation. Hargis told Rodio he was enjoying the campus and the team, Rodio said.
Nelson was hired in July. During the 2019-20 season, Hargis averaged 19.9 minutes, 6.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 21 games, eight of which he started.
“I thought that he was content at Holy Cross,” Rodio said. “I thought he liked it. I saw he was getting playing time.
“But he is a very good player and has good size,” Rodio added. “I think he will fit in well (at St. Francis). It’ll be a good choice for him. I’m happy for him, and I hope it all works out. I think he will be successful wherever he is.”
Rodio pointed to Holy Cross’ losing season as a possible explanation for the transfer.
“That was definitely a part of it, but it wasn't the main reason. We weren’t very good, but that wasn’t the main focus why I transferred. It was another aspect to add to it,” Hargis said without detailing the reason.
St. Francis finished 22-10 (13-5 Northeast Conference) and advanced to the league tournament championship under eighth-year coach Rob Krimmel.
Hargis has not had the opportunity to meet the coaching staff face to face due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he has talked to them via Zoom meetings.
“I like everyone on the coaching staff so far,” Hargis said. “They are very welcoming and seem very excited to have me. All the players contacted me and let me know they are excited for me to join the team and the school. It seems very family-oriented. I’m pretty excited for that.”
Hargis will be at St. Francis for two years.
“They talked about the culture of hard work,” Hargis said. “I think with the pieces they have on the team already, I think adding me can be very helpful, and it can help my game. It’ll help me, and I think I can help their system as well.”
With the Hermits, he averaged 19.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a senior. Hargis led the Hermits to their fourth straight Cape-Atlantic League American Division title and was named a first-team Press All-Star.
He also led St. Augustine to the South Jersey Non-Public A title as a sophomore and junior. Hargis and Hermits captured the state Non-Public A title in 2016.
He finished his scholastic career with more than 1,000 career points.
“He was a very good scorer, a very good player,” Rodio said. “He was a team kid. I thought he contributed to what we were trying to do as a group.
“When he signed at a Division I school like Holy Cross, I thought that level would be good for him. He practiced very similar to that level. So I think he will be successful (with St. Francis).”
