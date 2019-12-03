University of Delaware redshirt sophomore Justyn Mutts earned his first conference award for the Blue Hens on Monday, being named the Colonial Athletic Association Co-Player of the Week.
Mutts, a 2017 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Millville, shared the honor with William & Mary’s Nathan Knight.
Last week, Mutts had 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in Delaware’s 75-61 win over Stony Brook. He had 22 points and 16 rebounds in a 75-56 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Mutts, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward, is averaging 14.1 points and nine rebounds, having started every game for the 8-0 Blue Hens thus far. He played his freshman season at High Point, where he averaged eight points per game.
He transferred to Delaware last year and was redshirted.
He helped St. Augustine win the 2016 Non-Public A state championship and was a first-team Press All-Star. He was The Press Player of the Year in 2017 when he helped the Hermits win the South Jersey Non-Public A title.
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine) had 25 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in American’s 86-69 win over Howard. He had 13 points, seven assists, four steals and three rebounds in a 68-64 loss to Albany.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points and three rebounds in Bowling Green’s 77-62 loss to Nevada. He had two points, three steals and a rebound in a 76-69 win over Dartmouth.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had eight points and two rebounds in Holy Cross’ 87-69 loss to Florida Atlantic. Hargis had 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in a 91-69 loss to Hofstra.
Ray Bethea (Atlantic City) had nine points and two rebounds in Howard’s 86-69 loss to American. He had eight points and three rebounds in a 73-56 loss to Mount Saint Mary.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 56-51 win over Mercer. He had 15 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and two assists in a 70-61 win over San Diego.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 30 points, five rebounds and three blocks in Pace’s 77-61 win over New Haven. He had 13 points and nine rebounds in a 69-61 win over Molloy.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 12 points and five rebounds in District of Columbia’s 78-70 win over Bowie State. He had 14 points, four steals, two rebounds and two assists in a 78-67 loss to Slippery Rock.
In Centenary’s 97-87 loss to Wesley, Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had five points and seven rebounds. Sammy Growalt (Pleasantville) scored four.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had seven points, five assists and three rebounds in Elizabethtown’s 79-65 loss to Lebanon Valley.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) scored 19 in Moravian’s 81-68 win over DeSales. He had 14 points, three rebounds and two assists in a 92-62 loss to Johns Hopkins.
Jordyn Kendrick (St. Augustine) had six points and two rebounds in Neumann’s 80-68 win over Bryn Athyn. He scored six in a 78-60 loss to Utica. He scored three in a 72-68 win over Keuka.
In Rowan’s 81-69 win over Rutgers-Camden, Jonathan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian) had 15 points and five rebounds. Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) added nine points and two rebounds.
In Widener’s 78-52 win over Misericordia, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had eight rebounds, five assists and two points. Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had five points, three assists and two rebounds. In an 81-71 win over Farmingdale State, Holden had 14 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds. Laverty added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists.
