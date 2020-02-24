Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This is a 2020 photo of Zach Warren of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. This image reflects the Phillies active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, was the winning pitcher as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-7 Monday in a Grapefruit League game in Clearwater, Florida.
The 23-year-old left-hander did more than just get a W in spring training game, however.
The left-hander struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning, earning praise from new Phillies manager Joe Girardi.
“His ball kind of explodes,” Girardi said in a story on the Phillies' website. “It has sink. He had a really good curveball.”
Warren got swinging strikeouts of Zach Jarrett, Mason Williams and Rylan Bannon. The Phillies scored the game-ending run in the bottom of the ninth.
Warren was among more than a dozen prospects the Phillies invited to major league spring training last month, not with expectations of making the team but just to get a feel for major league preparation and competition.
"It feels great," the 6-foot-5, 200-pounder said then. "It's just the next step in the journey to make it to the big leagues. It's nice to see progress and all the hard work not go in vain. I just need to stay motivated."
The Phillies selected Warren in the 14th round (413th overall) of the 2017 MLB draft. He had been picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 23rd round of the 2014 draft but decided to attend the University of Tennessee instead of signing.
Last season, Warren made 40 relief appearances for single-A Clearwater, posting a 3.30 ERA with seven saves while striking out 80 in 60 innings. He held opponents to a .199 batting average.
In 95 minor league appearances, all in relief, Warren has a 2.71 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. He has averaged 13.23 strikeouts per nine innings (220 SO, 149 2/3 IP). He began his professional career with the Williamsport Crosscurtters in the short-season New York-Penn League in 2017 and played for the Lakewood BlueClaws, the Phillies' low single-A affiliate, in the South Atlantic League in 2018.
Warren grew up rooting for the Phillies. The dream, of course, is to someday pitch for them in the major leagues.
"It's just really great playing for my local team," Warren said last month. "I've watched guys like (Cole) Hamels and (Roy) Halladay since I was a young kid. It's not too often you get drafted by your hometown team. I don't take this for granted, and I am blessed to have this opportunity."
Also in Monday's game, Mikie Mahtook hit a three-run homer for the Phillies, and Logan Forsythe homered and single. Expected to battle for a spot in the rotation, Vince Velasquez worked two innings and allowed a hit, walking one and striking out one.
Alex Cobb worked an inning in the start for the Orioles, allowing one hit. After getting picked off waivers repeatedly during the offseason, Pat Valaika homered.
Zach Warren
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Zach Warren
Zach Warren
Zach Warren
Zach Warren
Zach Warren
Knoxville, TN - 2016.03.18 Tennessee vs. Ole Miss
KNOXVILLE, TN - 2017.04.15 Tennessee vs. Auburn
Zach Warren, short-season single-A
Knoxville, TN - 2017.01.09 - Headshot
Knoxville, TN - 2016.03.11 Tennessee vs. UC Irvine
St. Augustine baseball
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.