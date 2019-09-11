ROBBINSVILLE - St. Augustine Prep junior linebacker Angelo Vokolos will be eligible to play Sept. 27.
Vokolos transferred this summer from St. Joseph to St. Augustine Prep.
The NJSIAA was scheduled to hold a hearing on Vokolos' eligibility Wednesday. But that hearing was canceled after the two schools reached an agreement on when Vokolos could play.
Vokolos will miss the Hermits' first three games, including a Sept. 21 contest against St. Joe. St. Augustine plays defending South Jersey Group IV champion Shawnee on Sept. 27.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Vokolos made 58 tackles, including 21 tackles for losses, as a freshman with the Wildcats in 2017. He missed all but one game last season because of a foot injury.
