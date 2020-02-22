The St. Augustine Prep and Mainland Regional High School boys swimming teams will both go for their season’s top prize, a state championship, on Sunday in separate meets at The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township.
St. Augustine (7-2), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, will meet rival Christian Brothers Academy (9-2) at 11:30 a.m. for the state Non-Public A title.
Mainland (13-2), the Elite 11’s fourth-ranked team, will go against Montgomery High School (9-2) at 3:30 p.m. in the state Public B championship meet.
Mainland, the four-time defending state Public B champion, is seeded second among the group's four sectional winners. Montgomery is the top seed.
Mainland’s key swimmers include brothers Liam and Cole Garbutt, Charlie Sher, Ryan Brown, Matt Giannantonio, Mason Bushay and Aaron Thompson. Evan Denn, Evan Falk and James Bradley also have helped keep the Mustangs in title contention.
Destin Lasco, the three-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year, didn’t swim for Mainland in this, his senior year. Lasco is training in Philadelphia for the Olympic Trials. The Mustangs also have lost several other key swimmers to graduation from their state championship seasons but are back in the final.
Mainland beat West Windsor-Plainsboro North 95-75 Wednesday in a state Public B semifinal.
“We swam a nice meet against West Windsor-Plainsboro North, and hopefully we’ll swim our fastest on Sunday,” Mustangs coach Brian Booth said. “We’re very proud of the team’s accomplishments and how far we’ve made it after the losses (in personnel) we’ve had. It’s not about focusing on who’s not here, but about who’s here. Sunday’s meet will be a tough one. We’re definitely the underdogs.”
Montgomery, of Skillman in Somerset County, beat Tenafly 114-56 in its state semifinal. James Yan, Ethan Feng, Matthew Chen and Justin Tong were the Cougars' leading swimmers.
Defending champion CBA is top-seeded in state Non-Public A and St. Augustine is the No. 2 seed. CBA beat St. Augustine 106-64 last year for the state championship.
“We’re excited to make it the final,” St. Augustine coach Jon Stinson said. “We have to swim our best. We’ll try to be in the best position we can to swim the fastest we can on Sunday. We both have a good idea what the other team has, so it’s a matter of who wants it more.”
St. Augustine’s top scorers include Wil Carpenter, Shane Washart, Jack Levari and Dave Dileonardo. The lineup also features Chris Medolla, Luke Volkmann, Cole Jennings, Ethan Kern and Edgar Valle.
The Hermits beat third-seeded Bergen Catholic 86-84 Monday in a state Non-Public A semifinal.
CBA, of Lincroft, Middletown Township, topped Seton Hall Prep 96-74 in the other semifinal. The Colts lost six races, including all three relays, but dominated the middle of the meet with consecutive wins by Luke Condon (50-yard freestyle), Jack Martinek (100 buttterfly), Liam Morris (100 freestyle) and Kevin Truscio (500 freestyle).
St. Augustine defeated Mainland 92-78 on Jan. 10 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference meet.
