St. Augustine Prep senior varsity-eight crew members Spencer Chidley and Ryan Flaherty may not get to race this spring because the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped high school sports.
But their careers are just getting started.
Chidley will row for NCAA Division I Fairfield University, of Fairfield, Connecticut, starting this fall.
Flaherty, a coxswain, will be part of St. Joseph’s University’s team in Philadelphia. The Hawks also compmete in D-I.
Both Hermits will start their collegiate careers with partial academic scholarships.
Chidley would have been in his second year on the Prep’s varsity eight this season.
He also visited Washington College (Maryland), St. Joseph’s and Loyola.
“I really liked the location and the school (Fairfield),” said Chidley, a 17-year-old Cape May Court House resident. “It’s near the beach. I also liked the way the team interacted with each other, and the coach (Casey Fuller) was nice.
“I also liked that it’s in close proximity to New York City.”
Fairfield’s varsity eight and quad made it to the second day of competition at the Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia last spring. The Stags also participated in the 2019 fall season at the Head of the Charles (in Boston) and Head of the Schuylkill (in Philadelphia) regattas.
“The team is rebuilding and becoming a lot faster and better,” Chidley said.
Chidley will major in finance.
St. Augustine finished o. 5 last year in The Press Elite 11.
“Spencer would have had a tremendous year,” St. Augustine coach Ray D’Amico said. “‘He’s a legit D-I rower. Spencer got big this year. Every piece he got better and better.
“Fairfield is a good fit for him. It’s a nice area and a good school with a good program.”
Flaherty also visited Temple, Drexel and La Salle universities.
“I liked St. Joseph’s for two main reasons: It has great crew and academics,” said Flaherty, a 17-year-old Washington Township resident. “I really liked the campus, and I liked the coach (Mike Irwin). He was really focused on winning at Dad Vails and doing well at the IRAs (the national championships).”
St. Joseph’s finished third at the Dad Vail last year. The Hawks went to four fall events in 2019.
Flaherty will major in business, intelligence and analytics.
“We’ve had so many good coxswains at St. Augustine, and Ryan came up the same way as all of them, in the freshman eight, and then through the program in the lightweight eight or the second eight to the varsity eight,” D’Amico said. “I knew he’d go to a good program like Temple, Drexel or St. Joe. He manages the practices well, and he’s very smart. He did really well in our fall season. It’s really a shame he missed out on the year.”
D’Amico took Flaherty, Chldley and the rest of the varsity eight to Tampa, Florida, in March for a week of pre-season practice in ideal weather. But the COVID-19 pandemic set in, and practice stopped March 13.
