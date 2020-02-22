Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WILLIAMSTOWN — The journey to the high school wrestling state championships in Atlantic City began Saturday.
St. Augustine Prep wrestlers highlighted the District 31 tournament.
Mike Misita was one of the four Hermits who won district titles at Williamstown High School.
Misita, who won the Region 8 title last winter, captured his third straight district title with a technical fall over Williamstown’s Thomas Sherlock at 195 pounds.
“It feels pretty good,” said Misita, a 17-year-old junior from Williamstown. “I went out there and worked. But I’ve got bigger plans. It’s a good feeling, but I want better feelings.”
Millville, Cedar Creek, Middle Township, Mainland Regional and Vineland wrestlers also competed. The nonarea schools included Williamstown, Clayton and Gateway Regional.
The top three finishers in each weight class qualified for the Region 8 tournament. St. Augustine had 10 of 12 wrestlers qualify for regions next weekend.
Overall, 21 local wrestlers advanced to Region 8.
“There’s always room for improvement,” Misita said. “But the guys did well today. I expect more from us next week (regions) and the following week (states).
The Hermits’ Alex Marshall earned a 17-7 major decision over Middle’s Karl Giulian to capture the 162 title.
Brock Zurawski (132), Trey McLeer (138) also won district titles.
D’Amani Almodovar (106), Jake Slotnick (113), Richie Grungo (145) and Gianni Danze (152) each finished second.
“I thought we wrestled well,” Hermits coach Bill Ward said. “It’s a three-week process. Of course you want to win, but you also want to qualify for the next step.”
Mainland Regional senior Shaquan Henry is a first-year wrestler. He transferred this year from Absegami after his family moved to Somers Point.
Henry, who never even played a sport in high school until this winter, finished second at 285 after losing an intense 1-0 bout to Williamstown’s Deonte Hall.
“I felt like I was unhealthy this year,” Henry, 17, said. “So I just came to wrestling practice to lose weight, but I ended up getting hooked on it and started getting better.”
Mainland coach Clayton Smith and his assistants convinced Henry to wrestle this season.
“He seemed to like it right away,” Smith said. “He is a big, strong and athletic kid. He is very competitive and doesn’t like to lose. We taught him how to survive on the mat. But the rest he did on his own.”
Along with Henry, Samuel Epstein will represent Mainland at Region 8. Epstein won the third-place match at 195.
“It feels good,” Henry said. “I never thought I could take it this far. I just thought this could be something to keep me busy. I’m actually proud of myself and my coaches. They trained me right.”
Middle’s David Giulian (182) and Vineland’s Dave Dutra (220) each finished second. Last winter, David Giulian placed third at districts and lost in the preliminaries at regions.
“These were good matches to get before regions,” said David Giulian, a 16-year-old sophomore. “I’m looking to wrestle hard next week and hopefully make a run to Atlantic City.
“It’s hard to lose in the finals. But I have two more years (to be a district champion).”
Several other freshmen and first-year wrestlers competed Saturday, including freshmen Thomas Prychka (Cedar Creek) and Dennis Virelli (St. Augustine).
St. Augustine does not have any senior wrestlers. In team competition that wrapped up last week, the Hermits captured their second straight South Jersey Non-Public A title and advanced to the state Non-Public A final.
Dennis Virelli (170) was a key member of that youthful squad.
“It’s nerve-wracking but exciting at the same time to be here,” said Virelli, 15, of Berlin, Camden County. “You have all those emotions in one, so you have to come out here and perform.
“It’s a fun atmosphere. But you also have to understand this is serious.”
Virelli won the third-place match after he pinned his opponent in 2 minutes, 45 seconds.
The Hermits’ Nick Marshall won the third place-match at 182.
“It’s all about going out there and putting what you have in your mind on the mat and performing,” he said.
Prychka (113) joined freshman teammates John Hagaman (106) and Josh Maldonado (126) at districts.
Despite having lost his first match, Prychka was glad to just be a district qualifier as a freshman.
“It’s a big deal for me,” said Prychka, 14, of Mays Landing. “It’s definitely one of the biggest tournaments I’ve been to. I like it.”
Vineland’s Gabe Baldosaro (106), Millville’s Anthony Romero (132), Connor Forand (145) and Jaydan Wright (285) each finished third to qualify for regions.
Middle’s Evan Dugan (126), Michael Adelizzi (152) and Jadan Farrow (220) also won third-place matches.
First place matches
106—John Hildebrand W d. D’Amani Almodovar SA 2-1;
113—Brady Conlin W p. Jake Slotnick SA (0:50);
120—Jaden Hinton C md. Michael Davidson W 10-0;
126—Taylor Robinson W p. Rick Kolecki G 10-3;
132—Brock Zurawski SA p. Joseph Clark W (2:16);
138—Trey McLeer SA d. Jake Carr W 7-2;
145—Kodi Petroski G p. Richie Grungo SA (5:02);
152—Greg Croce G d. Gianni Danze SA 7-4;
160—Alex Marshall SA md. Karl Giulian MT 17-7;
170—Jacob Rodriguez C md. Joseph Racobaldo W 9-1;
182—Noah Putney C d. David Giulian MT 16-7;
195—Mike Misita SA tf. Thomas Sherlock W (4:30, 15-0);
220—Tom Goetz G p. Dave Dutra V (2:20);
285—Deonte Hall W d. Shaquan Henry MR 1-0.
Third-place matches
106—Gabe Baldosaro V p. Kayne Hallett C (0:48);
113—Khake Wise C p. Matthew Sgrignioli MT (2:20);
120—Jake Counsellor G by forfeit;
126—Evan Dugan MT d. Cooper Lange SA 8-6;
132—Anthony Romero M p. Christopher Abbatelli G (2:30);
138—Kyle Adams G p. Justin Pessoa C (2:40);
145— Connor Forand M tf. Austin Alcantara CC (15-0, 4:00);
152—Michael Adelizzi MT p. Tommy Halikman (Clayton) (2:36);
160—Matt Curran W p. Kaleb Percival V (1:55);
170—Dennis Virelli SA p. Ferdinando Gismondi G (3:10);
182—Nick Marshall SA tf. Joey Toner G (15-0, 3:09);
195—Samuel Epstein MR d. Sean Newlin C 4-1;
220—Jaden Farrow MT p. David Roberts W (2:45);
285—Jayden Wright M p. Lester McCoy C (1:20).
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
_WR22945
_WR23570
_WR23020
_WR22970
_WR22880
_WR23106
_WR23197
_WR23703
_WR23675
_WR23098
_WR23007
_WR23324
_WR22938
_WR22703
_WR23094
_WR23261
_WR23025
_WR22816
_WR22925
_WR23034
_WR23412
_WR23521
_WR23281
_WR23302
_WR22621
_WR22947
_WR23609
_WR23287
_WR23113
_WR23012
_WR23138
_WR22962
_WR22989
_WR22661
_WR23054
_WR23189
_WR23316
_WR22763
_WR22894
_WR23165
_WR22726
_WR23308
_WR23635
_WR23331
_WRE1653
_WR22708
_WR23013
_WR22904
_WR23702
_WR23309
_WR22703
_WR22945
_WR22904
_WRE1653
_WR23012
_WR22894
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.