St. Augustine Prep senior rower Josh Diggons has had a University of Washington sweatshirt for two years.
Pretty soon he’ll have the whole uniform.
Washington is a perennial national power in men’s rowing, and Diggons committed over the winter to attend the school and row for the Huskies.
Diggons, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound Ocean City resident, has signed a national letter of intent.
“It’s pretty amazing to be going to Washington to row,” Diggons said. “I don’t know how to describe it. When I was a sophomore, I thought it would be awesome to row for them, and my parents (Matt and Kim Diggons) got me a Washington sweatshirt for Christmas. Now it’s a dream come true.”
Diggons won’t start out with an athletic scholarship but could earn one with the NCAA Division I program.
He visited the campus in Seattle after being recruited by assistant coach Dan Salerno, a former Absegami High School boys crew coach.
“The biggest reason I picked Washington was the attitude of the team,” Diggons said. “They’re so good always, but they always push each other for more. They’re very motivated. I knew that’s where I wanted to be.
“I didn’t know anyone there, but they were very welcoming. I met the freshmen and then the upper class. They were all very nice. The facilities and the boathouse were amazing.”
He’ll major in pre-health science and hopes to become physical therapist or a trainer.
Diggons took up freshman fall crew at St. Augustine to get in shape for baseball, after a suggestion from a friend. He stayed for winter crew and then took up the sport in the spring instead of baseball.
“Fall crew got me in good shape, and I fell in love with the sport,” Diggons said. “I was in the freshman eight the first year and moved up to the varsity eight my sophomore year. I never expected that to happen."
In 2018, the St. Augustine boys varsity eight led the Hermits to the No. 3 final ranking in The Press Elite 11. The Prep graduated 15 seniors that year, and St. Augustine ended up ranked fifth in the Elite 11 in 2019.
This spring, the Prep varsity eight was looking to make a good run before high school sports were shut down due to the pandemic.
"Josh was a big kid who came in heavy as a freshman, but he worked hard and has ever since," said St. Augustine boys crew coach Ray D'Amico. "He's a D-I, top-shelf oarsman, one of the best all-around rowers I've ever coached. Not only is he the stroke of the varsity eight, but he can jump in a singles boat or a quad or pairs and row very well.
"Going to the University of Washington is a huge challenge for him. They're top-tier. They have some of the best rowers in the world and many from foreign countries. But he has the work ethic to be successful."
Diggons said it was heartbreaking to not have a scholastic crew season this spring.
"We had a faster varsity eight than we've had in a few years," Diggons said. "Almost everyone was sub-seven-minutes (rowing 2,000 meters on an ergometer). We had underclassmen who really stepped up and four or five returnees."
Washington won its third consecutive Pac-12 Conference championship last spring. The Huskies' varsity eight finished second to Yale in the 2019 grand final at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championships in Gold River, California.
"I remembered Josh from a U19 rowing camp in March 2019, and after I got to Washington (in September), I reached out to Ray D'Amico, who put me in touch with him," Salerno said. "On his visit, he was very quiet, but I didn't realize at first how much he liked everything.
"I introduced him to coach Sergio Espinoza (Washington assistant coach and recruiting coordinator). We're very excited that Josh is coming here. He has a great attitude, and he'll fit in very well. I think he'll come in and have a big impact right away."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.