BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Elmarko Jackson said he and the rest of the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team didn’t know how intense the Hermits’ game against Holy Spirit on Monday night would be.
It took the Hermits one quarter to understand.
St. Augustine overcame a slow start to beat the Spartans 53-46 in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League interdivision contenders. St. Augustine (10-2), which is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, trailed by 11 in the first quarter.
“We came into this game like it was a regular game,” Jackson said. “We didn’t fully realize until we down that this was an important rivalry game.”
Jackson finished with 12 points. Matt Delaney scored 17 and grabbed eight rebounds, while John Horner added 14 for the Hermits.
Jack Cella led Spirit with 13.
Fans nearly filled St. Augustine’s gym to watch these rivals play. Spirit and the Spartans are football and basketball rivals. Their games are always among the season’s highlights.
Spirit had fans thinking upset early. Cella and freshman guard Jahmir Smith sank 3-pointers in the first quarter. Meanwhile, St. Augustine missed its first six 3s and fell behind by 11 points.
“I didn’t think we played poorly,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “I think we didn’t shoot well. We didn’t panic. It’s a rivalry game. They were into it.”
Things changed in the second quarter. Jackson was a big reason why.
The Hermits started that period with an 8-0 run to take a 15-14 lead. Jackson began the surge with two foul shots and a 3-pointer. Senior guard Kevin Foreman added a layup off a steal.
“I think defensively we did what we had to do,” Rodio said. “We built our lead a little at a time.”
The 6-foot-4 Jackson says his role is to spark the Hermits when their energy is lacking.
“I was just looking to create for my team,” he said. “I have to make hustle plays, get up and down the floor.”
St. Augustine then wore Spirit down with the 6-7 Delaney and the 6-5 Horner in the second half. The Hermits led by as many as 13 in the fourth quarter.
“We were so undisciplined on offense in the second quarter,” Holy Spirit coach Jamie Gillespie said. “I think we took five straight 3-pointers, and they weren’t good ones. Until we get better at being more disciplined offensively in those type of situations, we’re going to continue to be on the losing end of these type of games.”
Monday began a big week for the Hermits. St. Augustine plays at two-time defending CAL champion Wildwood Catholic at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“They’re very good,” Rodio said of Wildwood Catholic. “They’re the best team in the league the last two years. We know that. We’ll have a plan. We’ll try to execute a plan and see what happens.”
Holy Spirit 14 6 9 17 — 46
St. Augustine 6 18 14 15 – 53
HS – Kalinowski 5, Glenn 8, Smith 5, Cella 13, H. Rovillard 1, J. Rovillard 6, Steward 5, Wilkins 1, Gillespie 2
SA – Palek 3, Horner 14, Jackson 12, Delaney 17, Foreman 7
