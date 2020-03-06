BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Several St. Augustine Prep basketball players took turns making big plays Friday night.
Those individual moments added up to an impressive postseason win.
Matt Delaney scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as fourth-seeded St. Augustine beat fifth-seeded Bishop Eustace 67-52 in a South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinal.
Delaney was one of three Hermits in double figures. Each of the Hermits starters scored at least eight points.
“When you share the ball,” Hermits coach Paul Rodio said, “and it’s not all about me, it’s about us, then no matter who you are, you’re tough to beat.”
Friday’s win came six days after St. Augustine lost to Wildwood Catholic 70-39 in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship game.
Rodio said St. Augustine practiced well in the days after that defeat.
“We got rid of that (loss) pretty quick,” guard Elmarko Jackson said. “But we definitely kept it in the back of our heads. It hurt a lot to get beat like that. We worked hard, and (Friday’s win) shows what we can really do.”
All five St. Augustine starters contributed to Friday’s win.
John Horner, a 6-6 junior, scored two quick baskets in the lane to give the Hermits momentum early in the first quarter.
Palek (eight points, seven rebounds) scored six points in the first quarter and then grabbed three rebounds and blocked a shot in the second.
Delaney, a 6-8 junior, scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half. His 3-pointer from the top of the key gave St. Augustine a 30-19 lead with 7 minutes, 7 seconds left in the third quarter.
Starting guards Jackson (17 points) and Kevin Foreman (13) made sure St. Augustine held the lead in the fourth quarter. Foreman had eight points in the final eight minutes, and Jackson sank 6 of 7 foul shots.
Foreman and Jackson clinched the win with breakaway dunks in the final minute.
“When we move the ball, we’re a tough team to beat,” Palek said. “We all have each other’s back. We all trust each other.”
The Hermits (22-5) likely will play at top-seeded Paul VI in Monday’s semifinals
“We know Paul VI is very, very good,” Rodio said. “We know how good they are at home. But we’ve been able to do things in the past. We’ll go there with a plan, and if we execute it, I think we’ll be in the game.”
Bishop Eustace 11 8 9 24 — 52
St. Augustine 13 14 12 28 – 67
BE – McCaffrey 21, Cross 10, Atkins 5, Stone 4, Tomasco 6, Deiter 3
SA – Horner 9, Foreman 13, Jackson 17, Delaney 14, Palek 8, Gormley 4, Kenrick 2
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.