LINWOOD — The St. Augustine Prep swimming team rebounded from a loss to beat previously unbeaten Mainland Regional 92-78 Friday in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League American Conference contenders.

St. Augustine senior Wil Carpenter won the 50-meter freestyle and the 100 backstroke, and junior Shane Washart was first in the 200 individual medley and the 400 freestyle.

Mainland won the 200 medley relay that started the meet to go up 8-6, but that was the host Mustangs’ only lead. Prep’s Jack Levari led a St. Augustine 1-2-3 sweep in the next race, the 200 freestyle, to put the Hermits up 19-11.

St. Augustine, which lost to Egg Harbor Township 104.5-65.5 on Tuesday, improved to 5-1 overall and in the American Conference. Mainland dropped to 7-1 (5-1).

“I think we were just trying to rebound at the end of the week,” St. Augustine coach Jon Stinson said. “We put in some more hard training and worked on some things. Things are coming together. I think we’re exactly where we’re supposed to be.”

Carpenter won the 50 freestyle in 24.36 seconds by out-touching Mainland’s Liam Garbutt by about 3 inches. Garbutt finished in 24.65.

Carpenter captured the 100 backstroke by just more than a length in 1 minute, 0.76 seconds.

“We were able to come here and face the challenge, especially after facing a really challenging meet against EHT,” said Carpenter, an 18-year-old Woodstown resident. “Power pointing it, there was a lot of pressure on us to swim best times. And I know there wasn’t a lot of best times, but we were able to do what we had to do to win.”

Washart took the lead early in the 200 individual medley and won by a length in 2:12.53. He won the 400 freestyle by more than five seconds in 4:14.79.

“Our team really wanted to come back with a win after our loss on Tuesday,” said Washart, a 16-year-old resident of Winonah in Deptford Township. “The energy was really high, and we all came ready and prepared.”

Levari was first in the 200 freestyle, with Hayden Clay second and Edgar Valle third to give St. Augustine a 13-3 edge in points in the race. Washart anchored for the winning 400 freestyle relay at the end, and Ethan Kern, Valle and Levari were also also on that team.

The Mustangs won five races and stayed in the meet to the end. Mainland freshman Aaron Thompson won the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.54 and had two relay wins. Cole Garbutt won the 100 butterfly, and older brother Liam Garbutt followed with a win in the 100 freestyle.

“Obviously a loss is still a loss, but looking at it I’m very pleased with how we swam,” Mainland coach Brian Booth said. “The kids were excited today. It was a good meet with St. Augustine. We knew from their meet with EHT that they had some speed in some areas, and we kind of challenged the boys to step up a little bit and put their best meet together. They did, and I couldn’t be prouder of how we swam.”

200 Medley Relay—MR (Mason Bushay, Aaron Thompson, Cole Garbutt, Ryan Brown) 1:53.04; 200 Freestyle—Jack Levari SA 2:00.77; 200 IM—Shane Washart SA 2:12.53; 50 Freestyle—Wil Carpenter SA 24.36; 100 Butterfly—C. Garbutt MR 1:00.39; 100 Freestyle—Liam Garbutt MR 55.54; 400 Freestyle—Washart SA 4:14.79; 200 Freestyle Relay—MR (Thompson, Matt Giannantonio, Charlie Sher, C. Garbutt) 1:42.26; 100 Backstroke—Carpenter SA 1:00.76; 100 Breaststroke—Thompson MR 1:11.54; 400 Freestyle Relay—SA (Ethan Kern, Edgar Valle, Levari, Washart) 3:42.23.

Records—St. Augustine 5-1; Mainland 7-1.

