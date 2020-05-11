With the spring high school sports season canceled, St. Augustine Prep has turned to the past to fill the void.
The Hermits are reliving some of the classic games in school history by hosting rewatch parties via the website Watch2Gether.com.
The project, dubbed #HermitsRewind on Twitter, was scheduled to start Monday night with a showing of the 2019 state championship rugby game. The St. Augustine athletic department Twitter account, @HermitAthletics, will tweet links to the videos before each showing.
“I saw they had played old Phillies games,” St. Augustine assistant athletic director Thomas Broomell said. “We saw them playing the old NBA Finals on ABC. We were like, ‘Can we pull together videos of our games?’ We looked to see what we could scrounge together.”
The games will be shown at 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays into early June. Other games scheduled to be shown include the 2018 state baseball final, last fall’s South Jersey soccer final and the 2016 state basketball final.
One of the most anticipated and oldest games scheduled is the 1982 state basketball final to be shown June 1. It's no surprise the Hermits win all of the games and matches currently scheduled to be shown.
“Everybody will be able to watch the same thing at the same time,” Broomell said. “People are excited to A, watch sports, and B, connect with the St. Augustine community again.”
The Hermits are doing more than just reshowing the games. Broomell interviewed players and coaches involved in the games. Their comments will be added to the original video and played during the action.
St. Augustine found the games from a variety of sources, mostly YouTube. Other videos were from parents or the teams themselves.
The video of the 1982 state basketball final came from former St. Augustine basketball assistant Dave Catalana, who digitized a VHS recording of St. Augustine’s 71-65 overtime win over Bayley-Ellard in the Parochial B final at the Meadowlands.
The victory gave Hermits coach Paul Rodio the first of his five state championships. The video features current New Jersey Devils radio announcer Matt Loughlin handling the play-by-play call.
“We’ve had a pretty good reaction,” Broomell, a 2008 St. Augustine graduate, said. “People are excited to go back and watch some of the old games. They’re excited to hear some of the thoughts of the players and coaches.”
Some Hermits alumni have suggested additional games to show.
“I’d love to be able to find the 2007 (state) hockey final or the 2017 (state) swimming final,” Broomell said. “If you have the video, send it over. We’ll add it in.”
Sports is a unifying factor at many high schools.
“Kids going to games is a big part of St. Augustine,” Broomell said. “They miss being there with their friends, watching their friends compete. If you haven’t talked to a certain friend as much because we haven’t been in school, this will be a good way for people to interact together.”
The schedule of St. Augustine games to be shown:
May 13: 2018 state baseball final
May 18: 2019 South Jersey soccer final
May 20: 2019 playoff football vs. Seton Hall Prep
May 25: 2016 state basketball final
May 27: 2014 Jack Clark wrestles in state final and 2019 lacrosse vs. Lawrenceville
June 1: 1982 state basketball final
