HADDON TOWNSHIP — The St. Augustine Prep basketball team advanced to its first sectional final since the 2016-17 season Monday night.
That was also the last time the Hermits captured a sectional title.
The fourth-seeded Hermits scored 36 second-half points en route to a 57-48 victory over top-seeded Paul VI in a South Jersey Non-Public A semifinal game.
The Hermits, ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 23-5. The Eagles, ranked second, fell to 21-7.
St. Augustine will face second-seeded Camden Catholic in the championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson Liberty. Camden Catholic defeated the Hermits in the semifinals the previous two seasons.
The Hermits, who led 10-9 after the first quarter, opened the second quarter with a defensive stop. But when they had possession, they had trouble getting the ball down low.
After the Hermits passed around the perimeter for a little more than a minute, unable to shake the Paul VI defenders, St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio called a timeout.
It helped.
The Hermits then went on an 8-1 run and took an 18-15 lead into halftime.
Their momentum carried into the second half.
Keith Palek led St. Augustine on a 16-6 run in the third quarter. The junior made two 3-pointers, including one from the corner with 4.1 seconds remaining.
Palek, a 16-year-old junior from Woodbine, finished with 16 points
The Eagles scored 26 fourth-quarter points, including five 3-pointers. But the Hermits continued to play an effective offense.
John Horner scored eight points in the fourth quarter. The 17-year-old from Ventnor City finished with 16 points.
Elmarko Jackson scored 11 points. Kevin Foreman added 10.
This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.
Prep 10 8 16 20 — 57
PVI 9 6 6 27— 48
SA— Horner 16, Palek 16, Jackson 11, Foreman 10, Delaney 5, Gormely 1.
PVI—Boyd-Savage 26, Sanon 16, Harell 2, Arline 2
3-pointers— Palek (2) SA; Boyd-Savage (5), Sanon (3) PVI
Records—SA 23-5; PVI 21-7
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.