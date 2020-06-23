Supporters of St. Joseph High School in Hammonton gave strong indication that the school will survive Tuesday night.
Members of the task force St. Joe Strong tweeted that registration for St. Joseph Academy would be Wednesday, July 1 from 6-8 p.m. The tweet said more details would follow. St. Joe Strong is a task force dedicated to saving both St. Joe high school and elementary school.
St. Joseph Academy is expected to be a kindergarten through 12th grade school.
The Diocese of Camden announced in April that it would close St. Joe high school and elementary school as of June 30. Almost immediately, students, parents, friends and alumni of St. Joe formed St. Joe Strong and began to raise money and develop plans to keep both schools open.
The diocese earlier this month rejected a St. Joe Strong plan to keep the schools open. St. Joe Strong said the diocese also rejected its offer to buy the St. Joe elementary school on Third Street and the high school athletic fields on Wood Street in Hammonton.
St. Joe Strong then announced that is considering two potential school buildings to house St. Joseph Academy. The group said it has raised nearly $1 million in operating funds.
St. Joe opened 1935. Its closing would have a major impact on the state high school football scene.
The St. Joe football team is one of New Jersey’s best, with 20 state championships since the state Non-Public playoffs began in 1993. St. Joe coach Paul Sacco has a South Jersey record 336 career wins.
