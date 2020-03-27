St. Joseph High School football standout Keshon Griffin verbally committed Friday to NCAA Division I Rutgers University on a partial academic and athletic scholarship.
Griffin also received offers from 15 other programs, including University of Pittsburgh, Bowling Green, Baylor, University of Virginia, Central Michigan, University of Miami and Virginia Tech.
But after the 6-foot-5, 245-pound junior visited the New Brunswick campus Jan. 25, Griffin had made his decision.
The local interest in Rutgers has risen since former coach Greg Schiano returned to the helm. Schiano previously coached the Scarlet Knights from 2001-2011, guiding them to six bowl games.
Vineland senior defensive back Tyreem Powell and Cedar Creek senior wide receiver Malachi Melton signed national letters of intent to play at Rutgers.
St. Augustine Prep junior wide receiver Carnell Davis also verbally committed to Rutgers last month.
Five other Press-area high school graduates were on the Scarlet Knights’ roster this past season— junior wide receiver Bo Melton (Cedar Creek), sophomore running back Isaih Pacheco Vineland), sophomore offensive lineman Owen Bowles (Cedar Creek) and freshman linebackers Nihym Anderson (Vineland) and Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville).
Rutgers finished 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten Conference). The Scarlet Knights scored 10 or less points eight times— including four scoreless outings— and averaged only 13.2 points per game.
Rutgers’ opponents averaged 36.7 points per game.
The program’s last winning season was in 2014 when it finished 8-5 (3-5 Big Ten).
