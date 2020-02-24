Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
St. Joe's Ja'son Prevard #2,middle drives to the basket against Atlantic City's Kir'aan Palms #5, left and Jayden Jones #13, right during the first half of the boys basketball game at Atlantic City High School Monday Feb 24, 2020.
Edward Lea
Atlantic City’s Stephen Byard, left center, battles for the ball against St. Joseph’s Jordan Stafford during Monday night’s game.
Edward Lea
ATLANTIC CITY – The St. Joseph High School boys basketball team played as if it had something to prove Monday night.
Marcus Pierce scored 28 points as the Wildcats beat Atlantic City 59-52 in overtime in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first round game. Atlantic City native Ja’Son Prevard scored 16 for St. Joseph.
The Wildcats, who were motivated by a seeding controversy, got the first CAL Tournament win in program history. St. Joe (20-4) advances to a 7 p.m. Wednesday semifinal game against either Wildwood Catholic or Ocean City at Absegami.
“We took it very personal,” Pierce said of the seedings. “We didn’t think the five seed was good enough. From now on, we’re playing with a vengeance. We’re trying to keep playing hard and let everybody know we can do this.”
The Atlantic City-St. Joe matchup was one of the most anticipated of Monday’s first-round tourney games, in part because there was controversy surrounding the teams’ seedings. The CAL seeding committee originally seeded St. Joe fourth and Atlantic City fifth.
But the committee flipped those seedings after St. Joe lost 82-79 at Pleasantville last Wednesday. That defeat left the Wildcats and Atlantic City with the same CAL conference record, but Atlantic City beat St. Joe 61-44 on the season’s opening night.
On Monday, St. Joe jumped to an 11-2 lead. Prevard, a sophomore forward, sparked the Wildcats early with nine first-quarter points.
“This was a great environment,” Prevard said. “When we came here on opening night, we were rattled. We came here (Monday), and we knew our goal. We knew we wanted to go to Absegami.”
The Vikings hurt themselves with unforced turnovers and missed 3-pointers against St. Joe’s zone defense.
Atlantic City then fought its way back into the game with pressure defense.
But the Vikings didn’t pull even until only 3:01 remained in the fourth quarter, when junior guard Jayden Jones drove the baseline, scored and was fouled. He made the free throw to even the score at 44.
Atlantic City then had the ball with a chance to take the lead but missed. St. Joe grabbed the rebound and threw an outlet pass to Pierce, who sank a fast-break layup with 1:04 left in the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats a two-point lead.
The Vikings tied the score when Jones and Ja’heem Frederick each made 1 of 2 foul shots in 23.9 and 19.3 seconds remaining in regulation, respectively.
The Wildcats took charge immediately in overtime.
Prevard stole the ball and scored to put St. Joe up two 25 seconds into the extra period. Pierce quickly added a foul shot and a basket. Prevard then drove and found Pierce for layup to give the Wildcats a five-point lead with 2:04 left. Pierce and Alanas Urbonas each sank a pair of free throws in the final 42.4 seconds to clinch the victory.
“The key was for us just to stick together in overtime and not fall apart,” Prevard said. “We had to play hard defense and rebound.”
St. Joe won despite playing without standout sophomore forward Daniel Skillings, who missed the game because of a violation of school rules, according to Wildcats coach Paul Rodio.
St. Joe players and coaches left the court holding up five fingers to signify their displeasure with being the five seed.
The Wildcats also relished the first CAL Tournament win in school history.
“We want to make a mark,” Pierce said. “We don’t want to be just another team that played at St. Joe. We really want to be known.”
