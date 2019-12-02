Sacred Heart University junior left tackle J.D. DiRenzo was one of five Pioneers named to the Northeast Conference football first team last week.

DiRenzo, a 2017 St. Joseph High School graduate from Hammonton, transitioned from right tackle to left. He started all 12 games on an offensive line that held opponents to fewer than one sack per game. He will head into his senior year with 23 consecutive starts under his belt.

DiRenzo was a first-team Press All-Star his senior season in 2016, helping St. Joseph’s ground game gain 217.8 yards per game en route to a state semifinal appearance.

Florida A&M DB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) was named to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference first-team last week. He had 61 tackles, including five for a loss, nine pass breakups, five interceptions and two forced fumbles.

DT Ray Ellis (Holy Spirit) had two tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry in Florida Atlantic’s 34-17 win over Southern Miss. FAU will host Alabama at Birmingham in the Conference USA Championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida.

RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) had 102 yards on 18 carries and a 6-yard reception in Rutgers’ final game of the season, a 27-6 loss to Penn State. WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had three receptions for 52 yards.

LB Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) had a tackle in Albany’s 42-14 win over Central Connecticut State in the first round of the Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Great Danes will head to Bozeman, Montana, to play Montana State at 3 p.m. Saturday in the second round.

DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) returned an interception 78 yards for a touchdown in Villanova’s 45-44 loss to Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the FCS playoffs. He also made two tackles. LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) had a tackle. K/P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine Prep) averaged 34.3 yards on three punts, including two inside the 20-yard line, and 58.9 yards on seven kickoffs.

DB Chase Stephensen (Lacey Township) had two tackles in Kutztown’s 20-17 loss to Notre Dame College in the second round of the D-II playoffs.

TE Ricky Hess (Oakcrest) had three receptions for 28 yards in Wesley’s 45-10 loss to Delaware Valley in the second round of the D-III playoffs.

Women’s basketball

In Bloomfield’s 78-54 win over Cheyney, Kayla Sykes (ACIT) had six points, four rebounds and two assists, and Tanazha Ford (Millville) added two points, three assists and a rebound.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) had seven points and five rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 70-55 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.

Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had four points, two rebounds and two assists in Jefferson’s 87-85 win over Shippensburg.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 18 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in Albright’s 77-58 win over Immaculata.

Qnyera Hinton (Oakcrest) scored five in Alvernia’s 66-40 win over Cedar Crest.

Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had five points and five rebounds in Cabrini’s 86-58 win over Rosemont. She had eight points and five rebounds in a 65-59 loss to Middlebury.

Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in Cairn’s 79-60 loss to Keystone.

MaryKate McLaughlin (St. Joseph) had eight points, seven rebounds and two assists in Eastern’s 70-52 win over Penn State-Brandywine.

Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had five points, five assists and three rebounds in Emerson’s 87-64 win over Emmanuel (Massachusetts).

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 23 points, five steals and two rebounds in Kean’s 61-57 win over New Jersey City.

Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had 22 points and nine rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 70-59 loss to Dickinson.

In Rowan’s 82-60 win over Rutgers-Camden, Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) had 10 points, three rebounds and two blocks. Savanna Holt (Ocean City) added three points and four rebounds.

Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had seven points, seven rebounds and two assists in Widener’s 73-51 win over Neumann.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7184

JRusso@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Russo

Tags

Sports Reporter

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments