Keshon Griffin wanted to compete at the collegiate level while staying geographically close with family and friends.
The St. Joseph High School football standout seized the perfect opportunity to do it.
Griffin, a junior, verbally committed Friday to Rutgers University on a full academic and athletic scholarship. He announced his decision on Twitter.
Griffin also received offers from 15 other programs, including Pittsburgh, Bowling Green, Baylor, Virginia, Central Michigan, Miami and Virginia Tech.
But after the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder visited the New Brunswick campus Jan. 25, he made his decision.
“It felt really great there,” said Griffin, 17, of Winslow Township. “I really felt welcomed there. I am glad to be able to see family and friends whenever I want.”
The local interest in Rutgers has risen since former coach Greg Schiano returned to the helm Dec. 1. Schiano previously coached the Scarlet Knights from 2001-2011, guiding them to six bowl games.
Vineland senior defensive back Tyreem Powell and Cedar Creek senior wide receiver Malachi Melton have since signed national letters of intent to play at Rutgers.
St. Augustine Prep junior wide receiver Carnell Davis verbally committed to Rutgers last month.
Griffin received the offer from Rutgers last year, but the Scarlet Knights were not on the top of his list until Schiano returned.
“I have talked to (Schiano) like almost two times a week,” Griffin said. “We have talked about a lot of stuff, not just football.
“The (coaching) staff now is better and will prepare me for the future.”
Five Press-area high school graduates were on the Scarlet Knights’ roster this past season — junior wide receiver Bo Melton (Cedar Creek), sophomore running back Isaih Pacheco (Vineland), sophomore offensive lineman Owen Bowles (Cedar Creek) and freshman linebackers Nihym Anderson (Vineland) and Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville).
“It feels really good to be able to play with players in the area who already know you, and you already know them,” Griffin said.
Longtime St. Joseph coach Paul Sacco describes Griffin as quiet and introverted but added the defensive end/ outside linebacker makes his noise on the field.
Griffin recorded 51 tackles (11 for loss), four pass break-ups, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three recoveries and an interception in 2019. He also caught 11 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.
As a young squad this in 2019, the Wildcats finished 9-2 and advanced to the state Non-Public II championship.
“Anytime you have an athlete like that, it is always a plus,” Sacco said. “We went through a lot of growing pains last year, but we are returning 95% of the team. I expect big things from (Griffin) on both sides of the ball next season.”
Rutgers finished 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten Conference) last fall. The Scarlet Knights scored 10 or fewer points eight times — including four scoreless outings — and averaged only 13.2 points per game.
Rutgers’ opponents averaged 36.7 points per game.
The program’s last winning season was in 2014 when it finished 8-5 (3-5 Big Ten).
“Next year, they will be better than last year,” Griffin said. “They’ll keep getting better. They are getting more talented players now.”
Sacco, who has 300-plus career wins, said he was excited for the opportunity to coach Griffin one last season, adding he will “come out of his shell even more” as a senior.
“I think he will do fine (at the D-I level),” Sacco said. “The good Lord gave him so much athleticism. He has all the tools he needs to be successful. But now it’s all on him to do what he needs to do at the next level to have that success.”
The Wildcats, who defeated rival Holy Spirit to capture the state title in 2018, lost 38-0 to the Spartans in the state title rematch in 2019.
Before heading off to Piscataway, Griffin will remain focused on capturing the state title again.
“My mindset for next season is to keep working hard,” Griffin said. “Just never forget that moment (losing in states as a junior) and keep fighting.”
