PISCATAWAY — The St. Peter's Prep High School football team overwhelmed Millville 48-0 in the season opener for both teams Saturday night at Rutgers University.

St. Peter's is a perennial power. The Jersey City school and fellow North Jersey parochial teams Don Bosco Prep, Bergen Catholic, St. Joseph Montvale and Paramus Catholic are usually not only among the best teams in the state but also the country.

St. Peter's beat Millville 35-6 last season.

Saturday's game was part of the Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers' SHI Stadium. This showcase event featured three games Saturday and more contests next weekend.

The St. Peter's offense had a decided speed advantage on the Millville defense. That was evident on the first play from scrimmage when quarterback Tahjamell Bullock threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Jaylan Sanchez to give the Marauders a 7-0 lead.

Millville sophomore quarterback Nathan Robinson threw for 91 yards in his first varsity start. Wide receiver Solomon DeShields, who has verbally committed to Pittsburgh, caught six passes. Defensive lineman Bryson Cox-Patterson had a tackle for a loss.

Millville 0 0 0 0 - 0

St. Peter's Prep 14 27 7 - 48

FIRST QUARTER

SP - Sanchez 47 pass from Bullock (Prescott kick)

SP - Bullock 12 run (Prescott kick)

SECOND QUARTER

SP - Lefkowitz 1 run (kick missed)

SP - Miller 64 pass from Bullock (Prescott kick)

SP - Simon 51 int return (Prescott kick)

SP - Rodriguez returns blocked punt for touchdown (Fenton kick)

THIRD QUARTER

SP - Miller 14 pass from Bullock (Fenton kick)

