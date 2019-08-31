Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
PISCATAWAY — The St. Peter's Prep High School football team overwhelmed Millville 48-0 in the season opener for both teams Saturday night at Rutgers University.
St. Peter's is a perennial power. The Jersey City school and fellow North Jersey parochial teams Don Bosco Prep, Bergen Catholic, St. Joseph Montvale and Paramus Catholic are usually not only among the best teams in the state but also the country.
St. Peter's beat Millville 35-6 last season.
Saturday's game was part of the Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers' SHI Stadium. This showcase event featured three games Saturday and more contests next weekend.
The St. Peter's offense had a decided speed advantage on the Millville defense. That was evident on the first play from scrimmage when quarterback Tahjamell Bullock threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Jaylan Sanchez to give the Marauders a 7-0 lead.
Millville sophomore quarterback Nathan Robinson threw for 91 yards in his first varsity start. Wide receiver Solomon DeShields, who has verbally committed to Pittsburgh, caught six passes. Defensive lineman Bryson Cox-Patterson had a tackle for a loss.
Millville 0 0 0 0 - 0
St. Peter's Prep 14 27 7 - 48
FIRST QUARTER
SP - Sanchez 47 pass from Bullock (Prescott kick)
SP - Bullock 12 run (Prescott kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SP - Lefkowitz 1 run (kick missed)
SP - Miller 64 pass from Bullock (Prescott kick)
SP - Simon 51 int return (Prescott kick)
SP - Rodriguez returns blocked punt for touchdown (Fenton kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SP - Miller 14 pass from Bullock (Fenton kick)
090119_spt_stjoefb_10
090119_SPT_STJOEFB_04
090119_spt_stjoefb_05
010119_spt_stjoefb_03
090119_spt_stjoefb_06
090119_spt_stjoefb_01
090119_spt_stjoefb_02
090119_spt_stjoefb_07
090119_spt_stjoefb_09
090119_SPT_STJOEFB_08
090119_spt_stjoefb31
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
090119_spt_stjoefb70
090119_spt_stjoefb94
090119_spt_stjoefb59
090119_spt_stjoefb60
090119_spt_stjoefb62
090119_spt_stjoefb81
090119_spt_stjoefb63
090119_spt_stjoefb27
090119_spt_stjoefb34
090119_spt_stjoefb56
090119_spt_stjoefb89
090119_spt_stjoefb57
090119_spt_stjoefb78
090119_spt_stjoefb22
090119_spt_stjoefb86
090119_spt_stjoefb30
090119_spt_stjoefb45
090119_spt_stjoefb82
090119_spt_stjoefb92
090119_spt_stjoefb46
090119_spt_stjoefb64
090119_spt_stjoefb38
090119_spt_stjoefb18
090119_spt_stjoefb49
090119_spt_stjoefb21
090119_spt_stjoefb84
090119_spt_stjoefb88
090119_spt_stjoefb52
090119_spt_stjoefb25
090119_spt_stjoefb91
090119_spt_stjoefb83
090119_spt_stjoefb66
090119_spt_stjoefb15
090119_spt_stjoefb11
090119_spt_stjoefb61
090119_spt_stjoefb37
090119_spt_stjoefb12
090119_spt_stjoefb93
090119_spt_stjoefb85
090119_spt_stjoefb55
090119_spt_stjoefb79
090119_spt_stjoefb32
090119_spt_stjoefb39
090119_spt_stjoefb47
090119_spt_stjoefb42
090119_spt_stjoefb19
090119_spt_stjoefb71
090119_spt_stjoefb23
090119_spt_stjoefb35
090119_spt_stjoefb65
090119_spt_stjoefb14
090119_spt_stjoefb43
090119_spt_stjoefb69
090119_spt_stjoefb50
090119_spt_stjoefb20
090119_spt_stjoefb40
090119_spt_stjoefb68
090119_spt_stjoefb36
090119_spt_stjoefb80
090119_spt_stjoefb17
090119_spt_stjoefb48
090119_spt_stjoefb33
090119_spt_stjoefb73
090119_spt_stjoefb16
090119_spt_stjoefb58
090119_spt_stjoefb76
090119_spt_stjoefb67
090119_spt_stjoefb41
090119_spt_stjoefb77
090119_spt_stjoefb13
090119_spt_stjoefb53
090119_spt_stjoefb44
090119_spt_stjoefb26
090119_spt_stjoefb75
090119_spt_stjoefb28
090119_spt_stjoefb90
090119_spt_stjoefb72
090119_spt_stjoefb87
090119_spt_stjoefb74
090119_spt_stjoefb54
090119_spt_stjoefb24
090119_spt_stjoefb51
090119_spt_stjoefb29
