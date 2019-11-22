JERSEY CITY — St. Peter’s Prep stunned St. Augustine Prep on Friday night.
St. Augustine stunned the state high school football community.
That was little consolation to the Hermits.
St. Peter’s quarterback Tahjamell Bullock scored on a 1-yard sneak with less than 10 seconds left to give the top-seeded Marauders a 35-28 win over fifth-seeded St. Augustine in a state Non-Public IV semifinal.
St. Augustine had rallied from a 14-0, first-half deficit to take a 28-21 fourth-quarter lead.
The winning drive began after Marauders defensive back David Benoit intercepted a pass inside the St. Peter’s 10-yard line and returned it to their own 42.
Bullock, who threw four touchdown passes, set up his winning score with a 35-yard completion to Marc Pretto.
The game was played in cold, windy conditions in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty at Caven Point.
Few in New Jersey high school football expect teams from South Jersey to play competitively against North Jersey Non-Public powers that are not only among the best teams in the state but also in the country.
St. Augustine received a standout performance from sophomore running back Kanye Udoh, who rushed 24 times for 136 yards and a touchdown. Senor Isaiah Raikes also rushed for a touchdown for the Hermits, and quarterback Austin Leyman threw a 5-yard TD pass to Carnell Davis.
St. Augustine appeared headed for the upset and one of the biggest wins ever by a South Jersey team when sophomore defensive back Kenny Selby intercepted a pass at the St. Peter’s 45.
Selby sprinted untouched to the end zone to give the Hermits a 28-21 lead with about nine minutes left in the game.
But turnovers hurt the Hermits.
With about five minutes left, St. Augustine was driving with the lead when it fumbled, and St. Peter’s Zyeiar Miller recovered at the Marauders' 40.
On the next play, Bullock threw a 60-yard TD pass to Byron Shipman for a touchdown to tie the game.
The Hermits feature plenty of talented sophomores and juniors. Udoh might have been the best player on the field.
But that didn’t make the loss any easier for the Hermits or their seniors.
St. Peter’s will head to MetLife Stadium to play in next Friday’s state title game.
St. Augustine finished the season 7-4 and with thoughts of what might have been.
