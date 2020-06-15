The path back to organized sports throughout the state has begun to emerge.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced the state Department of Health finalized guidance for some organized sports to resume next week. For now, only outdoor sports activities were given the OK to resume as they are deemed safer than their indoor counterparts.
“Sports is an engrained part of so many of our communities, in our lives, our families,” Murphy said, “and we want everyone to be healthy and to be able to get out and play. But even more, we want everyone to be safe.”
Outdoor sports have been placed into three categories — low, medium and high-risk — for COVID-19 transmission.
Low-risk sports include golf and tennis. Competition may resume next Monday, June 22, for both.
Medium-risk sports include baseball, softball, soccer and outdoor basketball. These sports initially will be limited to noncontact drills and practices, but can return to competition July 6 barring a spike in cases, Murphy said.
High-risk sports, such as football, will be limited to noncontact drills and practices until July 20.
All sports will have to abide by safety protocols, including screenings for athletes, coaches and staff, limited equipment sharing, and “strong requirements for disinfecting and sanitizing equipment,” Murphy said.
Additionally, the state will increase the limit of outdoor gatherings from 100 people to 250 on June 22. The limit will double to 500 by July 3.
According to state Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, staff, parents and any other visitors must wear masks at these sporting events. Athletes are advised to wear masks during down time but should not wear them during periods of physical activity.
Athletes are also encouraged to bring their own water bottles and equipment to practices. Screenings will include temperature checks and health questionnaires.
“If an individual has symptoms,” Persichilli said, “they obviously cannot participate in activities.”
For practices, larger teams must be separated into smaller groups so coaches and program leaders can stagger practice sessions. Any facility that holds practices/games must provide signs in “highly visible” locations to remind visitors of social distancing protocols, face covering requirements and good hygiene practices.
“Physical activity is vital for our overall health,” Persichilli said. “These measures will help to keep participants safe while engaging in their favorite outdoor sports.”
Hours after Murphy’s conference, the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association release a statement regarding the impact his announcement will have on high school athletics.
“The governor’s announcement today regarding youth and recreation sports is another positive step in our collective effort to return to play,” the NJSIAA said. “It’s important to note, however, that while these particular guidelines are instructive, they don’t directly apply to high school athletics. Any scholastic sports program is part of the overall curriculum, and so must be appropriately in sync with all other facets of the school. High school athletics cannot function independently from schools – which, of course, are currently focused on the safe return of more 1.3 million students, including 283,000 high school student-athletes. In short, scholastic sports present far more pressing and complex considerations than do youth and recreation-level programs.”
The NJSIAA anticipates having guidelines for high school sports by Friday, with summer workouts starting on or around July 13.
Fall sport physicals
The state Senate on Monday approved a bill sponsored by New Jersey Senator Mike Testa (R-1st) that would extend the deadline for required physicals for fall sports for high school and middle school athletes.
Bill S-2518 will allows students to participate in the fall season provided they have a physical before the end of the season. The Senate endorsed it by a vote of 36-0.
“The coronavirus impacted every aspect of life for New Jersey residents and students,” Testa said in a news release. “Understandably, the health crisis made it difficult, if not impossible, for families to make appointments for sports physicals at doctor’s offices coping with COVID concerns and limited hours. The last three months of this school year were disrupted for students, and this bill would help ease a return to normalcy when kids return to schools in September. We can responsibly ensure students will not be blocked from playing the sport they love for something that was out of their control.”
