Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Stockton University softball outfielder Meg Murzello and the Ospreys women’s cross country team received awards at the New Jersey Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women on Sunday at Seton Hall University.
The event was the National Girls & Women Sports Day.
Murzello, a senior infielder from Maple Shade, was recognized as Stockton’s NJAIAW Woman of the Year. The award is based on athletic excellence, academic success and community service.
The Stockton women’s cross country team earned the NJAIAW Team Academic Award for fall sports for the second straight year and third time in the last six seasons. The team had the highest team GPA (3.76) of all women’s fall sports teams at NJAIAW institutions.
Murzello, a nursing major, has played two seasons for Stockton after playing for St. Francis University as a freshman.
She started all 83 games the last two seasons, is sixth in career batting (.375), seventh in stolen bases (41) and 10th in runs (69). She tied for the team lead with 45 hits in 2019.
The Ospreys open their season Feb. 27 with a doubleheader at Penn State-Brandywind.
Campbell wins 7th NJAC rookie award
Stockton freshman DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, was selected the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week in men’s basketball for the seventh time this season Monday.
On the week, Campbell scored 10 points in a 97-76 loss to Rowan and he had a game-high 22 points (including 11 in overtime) in an 87-78 win over New Jersey City. He had four rebounds against Rowan and seven rebounds against New Jersey City.
Campbell leads all NJAC rookies in scoring (12.2 points per game), field goal percentage (.429), 3-point percentage (.367), steals (1.4 per game) and 3-pointers (2.1 per game).
He is shooting 85.4% from the foul line (41 for 48).
Stockton University through the years
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
his_Stockton archive photo-PAC0020727259
his_Stockton archive photo-PAC0020727253
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
seaview
stockton buys seaview
stockton buys seaview
kesselman
kesselman
Stockton Seaview
Stockton cuts ribbon on new campus quad
New Stockton Gateway Project update
Stockton University's new portion of its Manahawkin campus
New Stockton Gateway Project update
Stockton cuts ribbon on new campus quad
Stockton University's new Atlantic City campus under construction December 2017
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.